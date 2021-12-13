Kingsman 3 Starts Filming in September (Exclusive)

A fourth film in the Kingsman franchise and third which tells the story of Taron Egerton’s Eggsy is all set to begin filming in September of 2022. While promoting The King’s Man, a prequel to Kingsman: The Secret Service and Kingsman: The Golden Circle which tells the World War I-era origin story of the spy group, the franchise’s producer and director Matthew Vaughn shared the news with ComicBook.com in an exclusive interview. “We’re all set to go,’ Vaughn said. ‘We start filming in September.” He teased that this Kingsman 3 will wrap up Eggsy’s story.

ComicBook.com’s full interview with Vaughn will be available on site and on the official ComicBook.com YouTube channel later this week. A Kingsman 3 is not exactly the big news here, as a script for the film had previously existed but its future was uncertain following Disney’s acquisition of Fox. “I’m really not allowed to say anything, but there is a script,” Egerton revealed in 2019. “It’s a really neat idea. That plan, at the moment, is that we’d like to do another one, one more time.” Egerton went on to get a bit sentimental about the role, telling fans he’d like to return to the role at least one more time so he could bid farewell to Eggsy in proper fashion.

The King’s Man, which hits theaters later this month, introduces a brand new cast and characters to the franchise. Ralph Fiennes, Djimon Hounsou, Harris Dickerson, Gemma Arterton, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and more join the saga but are unlikely to crossover into the third Kingsman film with Egerton and the gang, given their story’s World War I timing. That said, stranger things have happened in Kingsman movies than a character living from World War I to 2022. The film screened for members of the press to mostly mixed and some positive reactions earlier this month.

The first Kingsman debuted in 2014 and was followed by its Golden Circle sequel in 2017. The first film is largely beloved by fans with the sequel falling short of that recapturing that magic for many, though the things people enjoyed about it were enough to get them seated as the first film hauled in $414.1 million and the second took in $410.9 milllion. The King’s Man has its work cut out for it, though. Serving as a prequel without the lore of characters continuing their stories, it arrives in a crowded box office landscape in late December where it is competing with Spider-Man: No Way Home, The Matrix: Resurrections, Sing 2, and other titles. The R-Rated action-romp has very little in common with those other films, so that might just work to its advantage as it serves those looking for funny, action-packed, satirical thrills.

The King’s Man hits theaters on December 22, 2021. The third Kingsman movie with Eggsy and the bunch does not yet have a release date.