Kirstie Alley: Stars Pay Tribute to the Emmy Winner After Her Death
Hollywood is paying its respects to actress Kirstie Alley, following the news that she passed away at the age of 71. The news of Alley's passing was broken on the night of Monday, December 5th, in a statement via her children, True and Lillie Parker, on social media. According to the statement, Alley passed away following a battle with cancer, which was "only recently discovered." Alley was known or a prolific film and television career, which included an Award-winning turn as Rebecca Howe on Cheers. Her filmography also included Drop Dead Gorgeous, It Takes Two, and Kirstie.
"We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered," the statement reads in part. "She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead. As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother. We are grateful to the incredible team of doctors and nurses at the Moffitt Cancer Center for their care. Our mother's zest and passion for life, her children, grandchildren and her many animals, not to mention her eternal joy of creating, were unparalleled and leave us inspired to live life to the fullest iust as she did. We thank you for your love and prayers and ask that you respect our privacy at this difficult time."
In the time since Alley's passing was first announced, a number of her previous co-stars — as well as other members of the entertainment industry — have taken to social media to pay tribute. Keep scrolling to check out just a few of those tributes.
John Travolta
Jackée Harry
Whether you agreed with her or not, Kirstie Alley was an undeniable talent who brought joy to many – through the screen and with her warm, hilarious spirit.
RIP, luv. You were one of a kind. https://t.co/czHvkjVpMw— Jackée Harry (@JackeeHarry) December 6, 2022
Steve Guttenberg
Robert Patrick
So very sad. Kirstie Alley R.I.P. My condolences to her family. https://t.co/Mrbzm5CYvo— Robert Patrick 🇺🇸 (@robertpatrickT2) December 6, 2022
Jamie Lee Curtis
William Shatner
Saddened to hear of the passing of @kirstiealley. Condolences to her family & friends.— William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) December 6, 2022
Clancy Brown
Kirstie was beautiful in so many ways. I loved working with her. There was no one like her on earth. My condolences to her family. @kirstiealley— Clancy Brown (@RealClancyBrown) December 6, 2022
Adam Carolla
I felt lucky to know you @kirstiealley. Rest in peace, my friend. 💔 pic.twitter.com/2kNk7YUdM3— Adam Carolla (@adamcarolla) December 6, 2022
Charles Esten
So sad to hear about the passing of @kirstiealley. My very first network TV role was on CHEERS. The whole cast was incredibly kind and welcoming. None more so than she. She was lovely and, of course, hilarious. Condolences to her family. May she Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/AHNZWBiNEK— Charles Esten (@CharlesEsten) December 6, 2022
Kristin Chenoweth
RIP Kirstie. I loved you so. We will meet again.— Kristin Chenoweth (@KChenoweth) December 6, 2022