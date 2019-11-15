Klaus Is Now Available On Netflix

Netflix is ringing in the holiday season with a brand new take on Santa with their new animated original film titled Klaus, and now the film is available on the streaming service for all to enjoy. To celebrate the release Klaus stars Jason Schwartzman and Rashida Jones took to social media and broke down what the film is about, but they didn’t just do it in an ordinary way. Instead, they broke down the film for fans in 60 seconds, so as you can see in the video below, you can get up to speed on what Klaus is all about and why you should give it a shot while only donating a minute of your time. Not a bad deal right? Yeah, we thought so too, and you can check it out below.

Netflix posted the video with the caption “Prepare your family movie night! Jason Schwartzman and Rashida Jones star in the new holiday film #Klaus, now streaming. We could tell you what it’s about but it’s more fun if they try to do it in 60 seconds. #KlausNetflix”

If you want to watch Klaus for yourself, you can find it on Netflix right here.

ComicBook.com’s Charlie Ridgely had quite a few thoughts on Klaus, saying it has a “warm and mysterious soul at its center”, and you can find an excerpt from his full review below.

“Klaus is much different than the Christmas movies you’re used to. It has some similar beats to other stories, most notably How the Grinch Stole Christmas, but it never feels like a retelling of any kind. It’s wholly original in its folk-tale approach to Santa Claus. Like many folk tales, and unlike many Christmas movies, Klaus has a warm and mysterious soul at its center. There’s an undeniable sense of wonder about the entire thing that makes it feel like a story being passed down at the fireplace by a jolly grandfather with a mischievous look in his eye.”

You can find the official description for Klaus below.

“When Jesper (Jason Schwartzman) distinguishes himself as the postal academy’s worst student, he is stationed on a frozen island above the Arctic Circle, where the feuding locals hardly exchange words let alone letters. Jesper is about to give up when he finds an ally in local teacher Alva (Rashida Jones), and discovers Klaus (Oscar® winner J.K. Simmons), a mysterious carpenter who lives alone in a cabin full of handmade toys. These unlikely friendships return laughter to Smeerensburg, forging a new legacy of generous neighbors, magical lore and stockings hung by the chimney with care. An animated holiday comedy directed by Despicable Me co-creator Sergio Pablos, KLAUS co-stars Joan Cusack, Will Sasso and Norm Macdonald.”

