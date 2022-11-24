Knives Out 3 Already Being Teased by Rian Johnson

The contained nature of 2019's Knives Out meant that when writer/director Rian Johnson announced he was developing a sequel, fans were surprised and delighted, and with Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery out now in theaters, Johnson confirmed that he's already begun thinking about what he'll explore in a third film. Given the satisfying nature of the original film and how it tied up loose threads, Johnson opted to solely focus on Daniel Craig's Benoit Blanc embarking on a new adventure for the sequel, with a third film sure to see the filmmaker partner with Craig once again. Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery hits Netflix on December 23rd.

"It's interesting. We structured the [Netflix deal] so that if I wanted to do something else next, I could," Johnson detailed to Deadline. "And I think everybody assumed I'd have a couple other random ideas — unrelated projects — that I've been kicking around. But, honestly, over the past couple of months, the most exciting creative thing to me right now is that third movie. And so, I think I'm going to hop right into it. Not because of a contractual obligation, but, genuinely, that's the shiny object I find my nose pointed toward right now. [It's] the idea of figuring out how it can be completely different from this one as well as the first one."

A sequel was originally announced in 2020 by original studio Lionsgate, only for Netflix to swoop in and purchase not just one, but two sequels, with it being possible that the wait for Knives Out 3 will be shorter than for Glass Onion.

Netflix describes the new film, "Benoit Blanc returns to peel back the layers in a new Rian Johnson whodunit. This fresh adventure finds the intrepid detective at a lavish private estate on a Greek island, but how and why he comes to be there is only the first of many puzzles. Blanc soon meets a distinctly disparate group of friends gathering at the invitation of billionaire Miles Bron for their yearly reunion. Among those on the guest list are Miles' former business partner Andi Brand, current Connecticut governor Claire Debella, cutting-edge scientist Lionel Toussaint, fashion designer and former model Birdie Jay and her conscientious assistant Peg, and influencer Duke Cody and his sidekick girlfriend Whiskey. As in all the best murder mysteries, each character harbors their own secrets, lies, and motivations. When someone turns up dead, everyone is a suspect. Returning to the franchise he began, Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Rian Johnson writes and directs Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery and assembles another all-star cast that includes a returning Daniel Craig alongside Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline with Kate Hudson and Dave Bautista."

