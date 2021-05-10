Dave Bautista Cast in Knives Out 2 at Netflix

✖

The highly-anticipated sequel to Rian Johnson's hit whodunit Knives Out has finally found Daniel Craig his first new co-star. The new Knives Out, which will be released exclusively on Netflix, will feature Craig's Benoit Blanc solving an entirely new mystery with a totally new cast of characters. With filming set for this summer in Greece, pre-production is ramping up and the cast is being assembled. The first name to join the list is none other than Guardians of the Galaxy and Army of the Dead star Dave Bautista.

According to Deadline, the WWE Superstar-turned-Hollywood A-lister will have a major role in the still-untitled Knives Out sequel, where he will star alongside Craig. Details regarding the plot, as well as Bautista's character, are being kept under wraps.

This will be a bit of a reunion for Bautista and Craig, regardless of what the former's role is in the film. Bautista appeared as a villain in Spectre, Craig's fourth James Bond movie.

Ever since breaking out in Guardians of the Galaxy in 2014, Bautista has quickly become one of Hollywood's more recognizable action stars, appearing in several different franchises over the years. In addition to appearing in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and James Bond series, Bautista had a role in Blade Runner 2049 and will appear in the upcoming Dune reboot from director Denis Villeneuve. Bautista has also made starring turns of his own, with the delightful My Spy and Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead.

There's no telling what Knives Out 2 will be about, but we at least know when it's arriving, where it will be released, and that it will definitely have a sequel. Earlier this year, Netflix made a massive deal with Rian Johnson and Ram Bergman to acquire the rights to release not one, but two Knives Out sequels. The streaming service reportedly shelled out more than $400 million for the new hit franchise. Knives Out 2 will start filming in Greece this summer with a planned 2022 bow on Netflix.

