KPop Demon Hunters Was Supposed to be Much Darker

It’s impossible to deny at this point that the movie that introduced animation fans to Huntrix and the Saja Boys is a hit, as KPop Demon Hunters has become one of Netflix’s biggest original films of all time. While fans might be waiting for some time for the highly anticipated sequel, this fact isn’t stopping the Sony Pictures Animation project from finding new ways to make the headlines. Specifically, in a recent interview with film director Maggie Kang, the co-creator of the animated juggernaut discussed her original plans for the movie, and how they were going to be much different from what we’ve come to know.

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In talking with the outlet Deadline, Kang revealed that she had much different plans for KPop Demon Hunters before the movie became a reality. Initially, the co-creator had thought of making the movie “dark, adult, and very violent” in 2018, and while the finished product does have its fair share of demons and battles, it is far more of a family-friendly film. After working on the film for six months, Sony Pictures Animation President Kristine Belson decided that the movie had “franchise potential,” recommending that Kang change her approach to the animated film.

The Origins of Huntrix

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During this interview, Maggie also explained the need for Asian culture to be represented in Huntrix’s tale, “We wanted every little detail to be historically and culturally correct. One of the biggest things is that I wanted to show Korea the way that I know it and the way it is. I didn’t want to make things up or have this be a fantasized version of Asian culture. I think it’s dangerous when we become OK with [reductive] Asian representation — I want more than that. I want specific Asian culture and specific Asian representation. I wanted every part of this movie to be Korean.”

Luckily, Kang also took the opportunity to hint at what lies ahead for the KPop Demon Hunters’ sequel, which is looking at a 2029 release. Specifically, Maggie states that she is hoping that part two will be “fresh, surprising, and original,” and that the creative team is very aware of fan feedback. The first film’s director notes that fan input is helping to up both her game and the game of the animators, “This is now a franchise and the creative is so important and everything that comes out of this franchise has to be high quality. The K-Pop fans are very strict, and they will notice.” Actual story details surrounding the confirmed sequel remain a mystery, though the producers behind the film have hinted at the idea that part two will focus on the other members of the KPop group. Specifically, Mira and Zoey might have more of a chance to shine, as part one had a serious focus on Rumi.

What do you think of the much darker iteration of KPop Demon Hunters that almost became a reality? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!

Via Deadline