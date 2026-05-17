After Beating KPop Demon Hunters, Netflix’s New Animated Fantasy Movie Needs a Sequel

KPop Demon Hunters has been a phenomenon since it dropped on Netflix in June of 2025, and with almost a year now under its belt, its success has hardly slowed down. KPop Demon Hunters clothing, merch, collaborations with businesses like McDonald’s, and simply the movie’s songs being played everywhere haven’t really slowed down—if anything, these things have only intensified. This makes it all the more logical that Netflix has already announced a sequel.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While KPop Demon Hunters 2 is in the works, though, and isn’t expected to come out for a few years, it seems an unexpected Netflix movie has usurped the fan-favorite musical, at least to a degree. And, given that success, it’s safe to say that this new movie, just like KPop Demon Hunters, absolutely deserves a sequel.

Swapped Has Dethroned KPop Demon Hunters

The new animated Netflix movie Swapped, which dropped on the streaming platform on May 1, has done the seemingly impossible by beating KPop Demon Hunters in one shocking way. Specifically, Swapped had 38.7 million views during the week of May 4 to May 10, making it the Netflix movie with the most views in a week—even higher than any week for KPop Demon Hunters.

Reportedly, the highest number of views KPop Demon Hunters ever received in one week was approximately 30 million (which is, of course, still very impressive, but nevertheless means that Swapped currently reigns supreme).

Swapped Clearly Needs A Sequel

It absolutely makes sense for KPop Demon Hunters to be getting a sequel. As mentioned, the movie is a true phenomenon and has honestly become one of Netflix’s greatest successes to date. It’s even more impressive that the movie did so considering that it is a musical and is at least partially geared towards kids. In that sense, KPop Demon Hunters really defied various norms in the industry.

Yet, based on the success of Swapped so far, which is presumably only going to grow as its time on the streamer continues, this movie likewise deserves a sequel. Clearly, audiences are loving the charming animated flick, and it would absolutely make sense for Netflix to capitalize on that opportunity. At present, however, no sequel has been announced.

It’s Still A Little Surprising That Swapped Beat KPop Demon Hunters

There’s no denying that Swapped is sweet, funny, and brilliantly acted. After all, the main character, Ollie, is voiced by Michael B. Jordan, who is a renowned actor for a reason. Nevertheless, it’s surprising that Swapped has outpaced KPop Demon Hunters with this record.

Granted, this is just one measure of success; currently, Swapped is still not Netflix’s most watched movie overall or its most popular animated movie to date. Even so, it’s certainly worth a watch and worth a sequel, based on the surprising fact that it beat KPop Demon Hunters in its one week views.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!