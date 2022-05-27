Lance Reddick Returning For John Wick: Chapter 4

✖

John Wick franchise veteran Lance Reddick will return for the series' upcoming fourth installment. Lionsgate has closed a deal with Reddick to return as Charon, the concierge of New York’s Continental Hotel and best buddy to John's dog. Given his visibility at the Continental, some fans have wondered whether Charon might be part of the planned TV spinoff set in the hotel, although Deadline, who broke the news of his casting in the fourth film, have nothing to say on the matter. Reddick joins a cast that includes franchise lead Keanu Reeves alongside Donnie Yen, Hiroyuki Sanada, Rina Sawayama, and Shamier Anderson.

Reddick, who also appeared in The Domestics with Superman & Lois star Tyler Hoechlin, has been a working actor in film for over 20 years. After memorable parts on The Wire, Lost, and Fringe, he became a fan-favorite in the first John Wick film.

"Lance has been part of the franchise since the very beginning and has had an integral role in shaping the world of John Wick," director Chad Stahelski told Deadline. "I couldn't be more excited to be working with him again."

John Wick: Chapter 4 is written by Shay Hatten and Michael Finch, and is set to go into production this summer, on location in France, Germany, and Japan.

"Keanu [Reeves] and I exchanged New Year’s greetings and said, 'Hope to see you this year.' I know the script is being written and they’re hoping to do it this year," Ian McShane said in an interview earlier this year. I know they announced they were gonna do ['John Wick 4'] and ['John Wick 5'] together, but who knows. The studios announce all sorts of things. No doubt, at some point this year, we’re gonna do 'John Wick 4'."

McShane, who plays the part of Continental Hotel owner Winston, also reflected on the success of the first movie and how he knew in those early days that it could lead to the current blockbuster franchise.

"They got such a good cast for the first one and it was a very good script. I thought the second one wasn’t quite as good, but people by then loved it and went with it. I think the third one was really terrific, so it lived up to it. I always thought it had legs because of Keanu, a dead wife, a dog, a gun, and a great car. It had all of the elements, so how can you fail?"

Lionsgate previously revealed their intentions to shoot John Wicks 4 and 5 back to back. The studio made this declaration in August of last year, meaning they were well aware of the risks of filming during the ongoing pandemic, but updates on that specific plan haven't been announced in the time since.

John Wick 4 is currently scheduled to be released on May 27, 2022, assuming nothing else changes.