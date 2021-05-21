John Wick 4 Could Film Later This Year According to Star

✖

The world of entertainment remains a giant question mark for the most part even though things appear to be returning to a sense of normalcy. Films and TV shows are back in production, high profile projects have already been released and plenty of others are penciled in for the rest of the year. That said, not everything that's been announced can happen, like how Lionsgate's previously published plans for John Wick 4 have had to be altered multiple times. Speaking in a new interview though, one of the stars of the series says he thinks the film will finally get in front of cameras later this year.

"Keanu [Reeves] and I exchanged New Year’s greetings and said, 'Hope to see you this year.' I know the script is being written and they’re hoping to do it this year," Ian McShane told Collider. I know they announced they were gonna do ['John Wick 4'] and ['John Wick 5'] together, but who knows. The studios announce all sorts of things. No doubt, at some point this year, we’re gonna do 'John Wick 4'."

McShane, who plays the part of Continental Hotel owner Winston, also reflected on the success of the first movie and how he knew in those early days that it could lead to the current blockbuster franchise.

"They got such a good cast for the first one and it was a very good script. I thought the second one wasn’t quite as good, but people by then loved it and went with it. I think the third one was really terrific, so it lived up to it. I always thought it had legs because of Keanu, a dead wife, a dog, a gun, and a great car. It had all of the elements, so how can you fail?"

Not only does John Wick "have legs" as McShane put it, but the series already has two more movies announced as being in the pipeline. Lionsgate previously revealed their intentions to shoot John Wicks 4 and 5 back to back. The studio made this declaration in August of last year, meaning they were well aware of the risks of filming during the ongoing pandemic, but updates on that specific plan haven't been announced in the time since.

John Wick 4 is currently scheduled to be released on May 27, 2022, which could change once again if the sequel doesn't begin shooting within the net year. No official release date for John Wick 5 has been announced yet.