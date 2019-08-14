Game of Thrones’ Emilia Clarke Stars in Last Christmas Trailer

Now that Game of Thrones is over, one big questions fans have is what will Emilia Clarke do next? Clarke has exploded into one of the bigger stars on the planet thanks to her role as Game of Thrones‘ Daenerys Targaryen – a persona she is leaving far behind in her new film Last Christmas!

Watch the trailer for Last Christmas above, and get the full details on the film, below!

If we’re all being honest here, the real intrigue of this otherwise generic-looking holiday-themed romantic comedy is Emilia Clarke being paired onscreen with Crazy Rich Asians breakout star Henry Golding. The latter is seeing his star rise just as quickly as Clarke’s once did, as Golding has just been announced as the star of the upcoming G.I. Joe spinoff, Snake Eyes. That level of mainstream exposure will surely add some intrigue for the fellas who inevitably get pulled in to see Last Christmas, too.

The deeper cuts in the creative team behind the film are director Paul Feig, who has both big hits (Bridesmaids) and controversial misses (the female Ghostbusters) under his belt. The biggest sign of hope is that the film was written by multi-Oscar-winner Emma Thompson (Howards End, Snese and Sensibility), who looks to have included an emotional core to the story – and one that is poignantly close to Clarke’s real-life near-death experiences, to boot.

Last Christmas hits theaters on November 8th. You can get the full synopsis for the film, below:

“Emilia Clarke (HBO’s Game of Thrones), Henry Golding (A Simple Favor, Crazy Rich Asians), Michelle Yeoh and Emma Thompson star for director Paul Feig (A Simple Favor, Spy, Bridesmaids) in the romantic comedy Last Christmas, with a screenplay by Academy Award® winner Thompson (Sense and Sensibility, Bridget Jones’s Baby) and playwright Bryony Kimmings.

Kate (Emilia Clarke) harumphs around London, a bundle of bad decisions accompanied by the jangle of bells on her shoes, another irritating consequence from her job as an elf in a year-round Christmas shop. Tom (Henry Golding) seems too good to be true when he walks into her life and starts to see through so many of Kate’s barriers. As London transforms into the most wonderful time of the year, nothing should work for these two. But sometimes, you gotta let the snow fall where it may, you gotta listen to your heart.

Last Christmas features the music of George Michael, including the bittersweet holiday classic of the film’s title. The film will also premiere brand new unreleased material by the legendary Grammy-winning artist, who sold more than 115 million albums and recorded 10 No. 1 singles over the course of his iconic career.“