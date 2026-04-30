Legendary Director Don Bluth Shoots Down Rumors Surrounding Classic Film

All Dogs Go To Heaven might have been released in theaters in the late 1980s, but the classic animated film is still making the rounds to this day. This is, in part, thanks to the tragic subject matter of the film, the animation style, and its classic characters that resonate to this day. Like many other classic pieces of entertainment, there have long been rumors surrounding the story of Charlie and Anne-Marie, and those working behind the scenes. Taking to social media, the film’s director, Don Bluth, shot down a long-held rumor about one character’s performance and the reaction to it.

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One of the main moments that All Dogs Go To Heaven created that makes fans weep to this day is the performance of Judith Barsi, the young actor portraying Anne-Marie. Deceased actor Burt Reynolds, who played the part of protagonist Charlie B. Barkin, was reported to have wept following the death of Barsi, who was killed by her own father. Bluth shot down this rumor by stating, “This is not true. Don’t believe everything you read on the internet.” The director then went into more detail regarding the character that Judith brought to life, “After the news, we stopped all work on Anne-Marie for about two weeks. Nobody on the team could listen to Judith’s recordings; it was too sad to go on.”

After the news, we stopped all work on Anne-Marie for about two weeks. Nobody on the team could listen to Judith’s recordings, it was too sad to go on. -Don — Don Bluth (@DonBluth) April 25, 2026

The History of Dogs Going to Heaven

MGM

All Dogs Go To Heaven might have been quite the sad story, but the original film opened the doors for a franchise that was far lighter as the story expanded. On top of receiving a sequel in 1996, wherein MGM decided to recast many of the roles and not bring back Don Bluth in the director’s chair, the heavenly tale would also receive a television show that had quite the run, considering not all Saturday morning cartoons would have the same shelf life. Taking place immediately following the events of the sequel, the cartoon series once again brought back the series stars as guardian angels to help out humanity. Running for three seasons with forty episodes to its name, the cartoon would end in 1998. The franchise even received a Christmas special via An All Dogs Christmas Special. Ever since, no new projects have been confirmed in the universe that Don Bluth forged.

Unfortunately, if you haven’t had the chance to check out this legendary movie from Don Bluth, it’s about to become more difficult to watch. All Dogs Go To Heaven is about to leave Amazon Prime Video and MGM+, and a new streaming service has yet to be confirmed. The movie can still be rented and purchased online but streaming subscribers appear to be out of luck. Don Bluth has long been a legend in the animation world, even if they are removed from streaming platforms, with films like An American Tail, The Land Before Time, and Anastasia being a few other examples.

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