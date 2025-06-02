This Dystopian Sci-Fi Film From 2000 Is Still Criminally Underrated

Everyone likely has a beloved movie they consider criminally underrated – and realistically, they’re right. It’s impossible for everyone to love all movies equally, and there’s no denying that some creations fall through the cracks. However, it does seem like some genres are disproportionately affected by this problem, including sci-fi. Today, we’re here to talk about an animated film from 2000, it’s a post-apocalyptic dystopian mix, and it never really got its due. Today, we’re talking about Titan A.E. This sci-fi film had all the earmarks for a box office hit, including a daring quest, memorable characters, striking visuals, and a romantic subplot. Yet it never got the attention it deserved.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The more we look at this movie, the more we have to wonder what kept this movie out of the limelight. Titan A.E. was directed by Don Bluth and Gary Goldman, the same duo who brought us outstanding films such as The Secret of NIMH, An American Tail, and Anastasia. That’s not all, as the voice cast also contained a veritable powerhouse of actors, including Matt Damon, Drew Barrymore, Bill Pullman, John Leguizamo, Nathan Lane, and Janeane Garofalo. So, what went wrong?

The Premise of Titan A.E.

As a dystopian sci-fi film, Titan A.E. is all about the quest for a new Earth, it’s even snuck into the title, as A.E. stands for “After Earth.” As such, the film begins with a disaster – the destruction of Earth. Cale, the film’s protagonist, is one of the few to make it off Earth before it’s too late, though he’s separated from his father in the process. Little does Cale know that he’s been handed the keys to humanity’s survival.

Enter a 15-year time jump, in which Cale has had plenty of time to grow up and become jaded. Despite his more sardonic nature, Cale finds himself the center of a unique crew, not to mention a daring quest that could give humanity’s survivors what they’ve been craving all these years – a new home. Everything that follows is a whirlwind of adventures, from chase scenes on alien planets to dramatic encounters in the depths of space. All to reach a ship called Titan, supposedly the last-ditch effort by Cale’s father. Inside it contains the blueprints to a New Earth, complete with DNA of thousands of animals and more.

Box Office & Fan Reception

Unfortunately, Titan A.E. didn’t do too well at the box office. It only brought in 9.4 million during its opening weekend, and totaled about 36.8 million in sales worldwide. Compared to a budget of 75 million, it’s safe to say the movie didn’t earn back what it cost. Part of the problem may have been other films airing in theaters at the time; Shaft, Gone in 60 Seconds, Big Momma’s House, and Mission: Impossible 2 were all available at the time.

However, it’s not entirely fair to blame it all on competition. Critics admitted that the movie was visually stunning, but declared that the film fell flat in many other ways. That said, the audience liked it decently, as indicated by CinemaScore polling (earning it an A-rating). On an even brighter side, Titan A.E. did land one award, for Best Sound Editing for an Animated Feature (2000). It was likewise nominated for several other awards, but failed to win them.

Why We Will Always Cherish Titan A.E.

Ultimately, we will always have a soft spot in our hearts for Titan A.E. This film had big dreams and even bigger visuals. There’s something about this space opera that hits home, perhaps it’s because the quest itself is so human and relatable. Then there are secondary themes, including extinction, isolation, betrayal, and the desire to rebuild what was lost. It’s hard not to feel a connection to these points. Visually, Titan A.E. is still a masterpiece, even as the animation styles become more dated by the day. It merged traditional 2D animation with early CGI, providing some truly memorable scenes. The ice rings will live in our dreams for as long as we live.

Then there’s the cast of characters, portraying a unique found family in space. Cale (Damon) and Akima (Barrymore) are two humans on a varied cast, which includes several alien species, including one that looks like an amphibian, a kangaroo-like species, and a race that looks like a fruit bat, and that’s barely scratching the surface. Each character has their own reason for being involved, and many more have reasons to try to stop the mission.

Finally, there’s something so iconic about works created by Don Bluth and Gary Goldman. They have a lasting effect on their audiences, especially those lucky enough to discover them at a young age. We could spend all day talking about their style, but we’ll refrain from that temptation. Titan A.E. is one of many films of this generation that resonated with viewers, forging a deep connection to our hearts that has never let go.

Titan A.E. is available to rent on several platforms, including YouTube and Amazon.