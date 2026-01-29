The Most Devastating ‘80s Animated Classic Is About To Leave Peacock

Animated movie fans are gearing up for a great month on Peacock. As January winds to a close, the NBCUniversal streamer is getting ready to kick off February with The Boss Baby and Trolls on February 1st and the arrival of The Super Mario Bros. Movie later in the month. January was another great month for the streamer’s animated catalog that brought a devastating and nostalgic blast from the past, but that same film is already getting ready to exit the platform in just a few days.

After The Secret of NIMH, An American Tail, and The Land Before Time, renowned animator and director Don Bluth made his final mark on the ‘80s with All Dogs Go to Heaven. The 1989 animated musical is set in New Orleans in 1939 and tells the story of Charlie B. Barkin, a gambling German Shepherd who, after being betrayed by his best friend, cons his way out of Heaven to embark on a revenge mission only to befriend a young orphan girl who can speak to animals. After joining Peacock’s content lineup on January 1st, All Dogs Go to Heaven is already marked on the “leaving Peacock soon” list, meaning it is most likely scheduled for an end-of-the-month departure.

All Dogs Go to Heaven Is an ‘80s Animated Classic That Still Holds Up

The 1980s was a great period for animation on the big screen and was defined by other well-loved releases like The Little Mermaid, The Brave Little Toaster, and Bluth’s other beloved movies, and All Dogs Go to Heaven ranks up there with the best from the decade. More than just a great voice cast that includes Burt Reynolds as the voice of Charlie and Dom DeLuise as Itchy and a detailed, moody animation style that stood in stark contrast to other animated films at the time, the film features one of the most unique, emotionally resonant stories of the era. Charlie’s journey from a corrupt gambler to a selfless hero is a powerful, emotional arc that is both inspirational and, at times, a surprisingly dark, mature tale, with All Dogs Go to Heaven daring to break the mold of late-80s animated films by incorporating mature, dark themes like death, murder, gambling, and drinking.

Be warned: All Dogs Go to Heaven is not an easy watch. The movie is one of the most devastating animated movies to ever hit the big screen, and if you decide to sit down and watch it, you’ll want to make sure you have a box of tissues within reach. The tragedy of the movie lies in its inherently dark, adult-oriented themes and its deeply emotional, bittersweet ending, all of which was made even more heartbreaking by the real-life tragedy of voice actress Judith Barsi, who was tragically murdered by her father during the film’s production, Charlie’s goodbye message to Anne-Marie at the end of the film recorded after Barsi’s death and serving as a real and devastating farewell to the young actress.

Where to Stream All Dogs Go to Heaven After It Leaves Peacock?

All Dogs Go to Heaven is leaving Peacock, but it’s not leaving streaming. The beloved ‘80s movie is available on MGM+, as well as for free on platforms like Tubi, Pluto TV, and The Roku Channel.

