LEGO’s New ‘Harry Potter’ Hogwarts Sets Are Delightful

Harry Potter / LEGO fans need to mark August 1st on their calendar because that’s when four outstanding new Hogwarts-themed sets will hit the LEGO Shop. The first release in the lineup is the 75954 Hogwarts Great Hall, which was unveiled back in February. At the time LEGO noted that more Harry Potter Wizarding World LEGO sets would arrive this year, and now we have all of the details on three of those releases as well as some upcoming Brickheadz sets.

Below you’ll find all of the official details on 75955 Hogwarts Express, 75953 Hogwarts Whomping Willow, and 75956 Quidditch Match. Prepare to be giddy with excitement!

75955 Hogwarts Express / 801 pieces / 79.99 (USD) 99.99 (CAD)

All aboard the LEGO Harry Potter 75955 Hogwarts Express! Vanish through the brick wall on Platform 9 3⁄4 at King’s Cross station and join Harry, Ron and Hermione on their journey to Hogwarts. Find your seats in the carriage and get a chocolate frog from the Trolley Witch, but watch out for the Dementor! Luckily, Remus Lupin is at hand to cast a powerful spell and shield Harry from the terrifying creature, so you can get back on track for more magical Harry Potter adventures.

• Includes 5 minifigures: Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, Hermione Granger, Remus Lupin and the Trolley Witch, plus Dementor and Scabbers figures.

• Features the iconic King’s Cross Platform 93⁄4 and Hogwarts Express train.

• Platform features a railway bridge with a clock, steps that lead to a moving brick wall entrance,

newspaper stand with 2 Daily Prophet newspapers, and a ‘Wanted’ poster.

• Hogwarts Express train includes a carriage with 4 seats, removable side panel and roof, plus

the Trolley Witch with sweets trolley.

75953 Hogwarts Whomping Willow / 753 pieces / 69.99 (USD) 89.99 (CAD)

Travel to Hogwarts castle with Harry and Ron in the flying Ford Anglia but watch out for the LEGO Harry Potter 75953 Hogwarts Whomping Willow! Too late—the flying Ford Anglia has crashed and is caught in the branches. Make your escape and sneak into Hogwarts before caretaker Argus Filch and Professor Snape spot you. Run to the dormitory, jump into bed and get ready for your first day back of learning spells, mixing potions and lots more fun Harry Potter adventures.

• Includes 6 minifigures: Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, Hermione Granger, Seamus Finnigan, Argus Filch and Severus Snape, plus a Hedwig owl figure.

• Features the buildable Whomping WillowTM tree, Flying Ford Anglia car and Hogwarts castle section.

• Whomping Willow features spinning branches and the Shrieking Shack tunnel entrance.

• Flying Ford Anglia features 2 opening doors and an opening trunk with suitcases.

• 3-level Hogwarts castle section features a gate, parapet walk, 3 turrets, dormitory with 2 beds,

potions classroom with worktable and Severus Snape’s office.

75956 Quidditch Match / 500 pieces / 39.99 (USD) 49.99 (CAD)

Jump on your broom and enter the LEGO Harry Potter 75956 Quidditch Match! Join Harry, Hermione and Professor Snape for some magical mischief, and experience the thrill as you fly through the Gryffindor house tower hatch and onto the pitch. Score a point by throwing the Quaffle past the keeper and through the ring! Fire the Bludger to knock your opponents off their brooms and catch the Golden Snitch to win the match! Whether you’re a Keeper, Seeker, Chaser or Beater, there’s always plenty of fast-action fun at the Quidditch Match!

• Includes 6 minifigures: Harry Potter, Hermione Granger, Severus Snape, Oliver Wood, Lucian Bole and Marcus Flint.

• Features Gryffindor house tower with an opening hatch, Slytherin house tower with a pop- up fire spell function, Ravenclaw house tower with a removable megaphone element, Hufflepuff house tower with scoreboard, and a base with 3 goalposts and rings, moving Keeper function and Bludger stud shooter.

In addition to the main sets mentioned above, a selection of Harry Potter Brickheadz sets will be available in the LEGO Shop starting on July 1st. These sets include a Harry Potter and Hedwig 2-pack, Ron Weasley and Albus Dumbledore 2-pack, and Hermione Granger.

