Lilo & Stitch Drops First Look at New Animated Revival Ahead of Release in Theaters

Lilo & Stitch is coming back to theaters with a new animated revival for the Disney classic, and has dropped the first look images for its new short that fans will be able to check out very soon. Lilo & Stitch has had an eventful few years. The live-action remake for the classic animated film ended up being one of the most successful remakes Disney has ever released, and it was quickly confirmed to be returning with a new sequel that’s now currently in the works as well.

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Lilo & Scratch is a new animated short from Walt Disney Animation Studios that will be playing in theaters ahead of screenings for the upcoming release of Hexed for the Thanksgiving holiday. But it’s a return to form in a whole bunch of ways as rather than being inspired by the recent live-action remake, this new short is going all the way back to the classic version of the franchise with a familiar look that Disney fans will fall in love with. Check out the first look images at the new short below.

Disney’s Lilo & Scratch Animated Short Reveals First Look Images

Lilo & Scratch is the first new animated short from Walt Disney Animation Studios in five years, but it’s going to seem immediately familiar to fans of the classic from 24 long years ago. Screening with showings of Hexed starting on November 25th, this new short is directed by Malcon Pierce and Fawn Veerasunthorn. Starring Maia Kealoha as Lilo (who’s reprising her role from the live-action version and now in the works sequel) with Chris Sanders reprising his role as the voice of Stitch, this is going a much different route than fans might expect with its 2D animated look.

Lilo & Scratch sees Lilo taking care of a mysterious new cat that soon reveals it’s going to be the source of a whole lot more chaos than she and Stitch could have expected. The new short combines the 2D animated designs of the original film with the new CG animated production pipeline of their current films. This leads to a CG animated film that looks a lot like the classic with both elements of hand drawn art with the CG works (which does fall in line with the original too).

When Does Lilo & Stitch 2 Come Out?

Image Courtesy of Walt Disney Animation Studios

Lilo & Scratch is only the first major new release for the franchise as the live-action movie’s sequel is now in the works. Lilo & Stitch 2 is currently in the works for a release in Summer 2028, but a concrete release date has yet to be revealed as of this time. One element that has been further confirmed about the sequel, however, is that it will be fully introducing Angel to the live-action universe following the character’s original debut in the Lilo & Stitch animated series that came after the success of the original film and its sequel decades ago.

Lilo & Stitch’s live-action remake made a ton of money at the box office, but had divided fans over the changes it had made from the classic animated film. It’s been teased by some of the stars of the sequel that it will continue to change from the way it all played out in the original TV series and more, but we’ll have to see how it works out soon enough. How are you liking the look of the new Lilo & Stitch short so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments.