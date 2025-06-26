Lilo & Stitch 2 Announced on 626 Day

This is no glitch: Lilo & Stitch 2 is in development at Walt Disney Studios. June 26 is 626 Day — which celebrates the havoc-wreaking illegal genetic Experiment 626, aka Stitch — who is “2 Fast” as he cruises onto the Disney lot in a new video announcing the sequel. A followup to May’s live-action reimagining of the beloved 2002 animated movie, the Lilo & Stitch sequel news comes after the Dean Fleischer Camp-directed remake made waves at the global box office with $914 million since surfing into theaters over Memorial Day.

Watch the sequel announcement video below, which sees Stitch take a spin on a blue pink punch buggy to reveal Lilo & Stitch 2 is in the works.

Like the original animated movie from Chris Sanders and Dean DeBlois, the live-action Lilo & Stitch is the funny and touching story of a lonely Hawaiian girl, Lilo (newcomer Maia Kealoha), and the fugitive alien (voiced by Sanders) who helps to mend her broken ohana.

After the escaped Experiment 626 crash lands on the island, the Grand Councilwoman of the United Galactic Federation (Hannah Waddingham) dispatches Stitch’s creator — mad scientist Dr. Jumba Jookiba (Zach Galifianakis), joined by Earth expert and United Galactic Federation Agent Pleakley (Billy Magnussen) — to capture the illegal genetic experiment.

In a twist on the animated version, there’s no Captain Gantu, leaving Lilo’s sister and guardian, Nani (Sydney Elizebeth Agudong), to deal with social worker Mrs. Kekoa (Tia Carrere), her kindly neighbor, Tūtū (Amy Hill), and CIA Agent Cobra Bubbles (Courtney B. Vance).

Disney’s Lilo & Stitch remake has grossed $390 million at the domestic box office and another $524 million internationally for a global cume of $914 million.

“The love that people have for Lilo & Stitch continues to grow, and the goal with this new retelling was for audiences to be able to enjoy these characters on the big screen again and hopefully have just as much fun watching it as we had making it,” Alan Bergman, co-chairman, Disney Entertainment, said last month.

David Greenbaum, President of Disney Live Action and 20th Century Studios, added that Stitch “is an example of what Disney actually does best.”

“An extraordinary animated film from 2002 that becomes a series that then, over time, creates a real fanship, which leads to us looking at the idea of creating this wonderful film that we now are bringing out to the world,” Greenbaum said.

2002’s Lilo & Stitch spawned a sequel, 2003’s direct-to-video Stitch! The Movie, and a spinoff, Lilo & Stitch: The Series. The Disney Channel animated series introduced Stitch’s “cousins” — including fan-favorites Experiment 624 (also known as Angel) and Experiment 625 (aka Reuben) — and was followed by two more animated movies, 2005’s Lilo & Stitch 2: Stitch Has a Glitch and 2006’s Leroy & Stitch.