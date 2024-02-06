Daredevil's New MCU Suit Revealed in Latest Born Again Set Photos

The Daredevil: Born Again set photos keep on coming. In the latest swath of snapshots posted to social media from the set of Marvel Studios' New York-based production outfit, Daredevil himself can be seen donning another new suit for his grand Marvel Cinematic Universe return. In a series of particular pictures, Daredevil's suit looks redder than it's ever been.

Still inspired by the suit first crafted for Netflix's take on the Man Without Fear, this latest suit looks like it depends more on light red rather the maroon or black. See a glimpse of it for yourself below.

Earlier Monday, those watching the filming take place on the set reported Marvel Studios production teams hung up black-out material to protect select scenes from leaking. Those measures lasted only hours until the latest round of photos made their way online.

Set photos of Marvel Studios productions have been as rare as they come, given the studio's choice to largely film on soundstages. With Daredevil: Born Again, however, filmmakers behind the series opted to film on larger practical set pieces in and around New York City.

What Is Daredevil: Born Again About?

Daredevil: Born Again will follow the latest battle between Matt Murdock / Daredevil (Charlie Cox) and Wilson Fisk / Kingpin (Vincent D'Onofrio). New cast members for the series will include Sandrine Holt, Michael Gandolfini, and Margarita Levieva. Jon Bernthal will also return in his previous role of Frank Castle / The Punisher.

"I think it's definitely a new show. It's not the Netflix show. It's definitely a new show," D'Onofrio told ComicBook.com in a recent interview. "I mean, all I can say is that Charlie [Cox] and I are not bored. We are having a great time. We have a great cast, and I think everybody else is having a great time too. Charlie's one of my favorite people, and I know that he comes here every day ready to knock it out of the park and you know how I am, I'm totally into this part, so I'm there for the same reason."

"We're really just delivering. It's a lot of work. Charlie's amazing because he has to do all the stunts and stuff, so he's in constant training and learning different things," D'Onofrio added. "But the scenes are great. I'm trying to skirt around specifics, but I can only say that it is a different show and it feels like a different show."

Daredevil: Born Again is expected to be released on Disney+ at some point in 2025.