Cancelled Comedy Series Could Get New Season After Netflix Popularity Surges

One Netflix streaming series is seeing a massive surge after being added to the platform earlier this year. Viewers have bolstered Loudermilk to the point that it could get a new season despite being canceled a while ago. On Netflix, the Peter Farrelly comedy series is in the Nielsen top 10 for streaming originals. Coming in at number eight, Loudermilk has managed to wrangle 846 million minutes of viewing. Within the streamers on inner face, the Farrelly dramedy was on the top 10 charts for four weeks in the United States. Those numbers are nothing to sneeze at. For observers, this is another instance of a show finding an audience long after its original run.

Talking to Deadline, Farrelly examined what makes this show so appealing for viewers. He also teased Season 4 while he was at it. "Loudermilk sells his book, finally, and now we cut back three-four years later, his book has come out," the creator began. "That takes a year. It's a huge hit, and now Loudermilk's on top of again. Loudermilk is back to being Loudermilk, and yet, he has to deal with these same guys, his group."

"So, he's got one foot in this celebrity world again, and he's having lunch with Neil Young, and by the end, he has to rush back to see these guys, and it's like how do you make that work? And it's also the slippery slope of stardom, and it becomes Loudermilk meets Larry Sanders because you got real celebrities in there and real rock stars, and it really gets fun," Farrelly continued.

Bringing Loudermilk Back

This is far from the first time and older show found an audience on a streaming platform. However, the subject matter here can prove to be challenging in a traditional TV environment. During the same conversation, Farrelly pointed out how Loudermilk stands out from other shows about addiction. By taking a different tack with the ideas and themes present in the series, this story really experienced a massive push.

Farrelly explained, "Most shows about addiction are depressing, and it's just hard to watch, and the truth of the matter is there's a lot of love and camaraderie in those rooms, and I hadn't ever seen that. We wanted to tell that story and make it real."

"It's about friendship and helping each other, and so, in any case, we shopped it around wherever. Nobody wanted it, and then the Audience Network, an exec there, Shane Elrod, mentioned t the outlet, 'Hey, look, you come here, we don't have any money, but you could do whatever you want to do.'"

How Did Loudermilk Start?

This isn't even the first time the show has been saved from cancellation. Back in 2021, Prime Video stepped in to do Loudermilk a solid. Loudermilk began life on AT&T's Audience Network and things didn't get off to the greatest start. As is the case with a lot of higher premium cable channels, the audience numbers just couldn't get up there (ironically.) So, when Loudermilk hit Prime Video, it was introduced to more people than it probably ever was during its entire run on the cable side of things. Farrelly explained this to THR years ago.

"I could not be more pleased that Loudermilk is finding a second life on Prime Video," Farrelly said. "It's a show that I'm extremely proud of and one that deserves to be seen by all. I would argue that it has the best ensemble cast on television and deserves to be in the conversation with Schitt's Creek and Cobra Kai, shows that started on one network but found a much wider audience on another. This show is going to give you binge-watching at its best!"

