Netflix's New Holiday Movie Breaks Some Surprising Records

Netflix's new holiday movie, the Lindsay Lohan-starring Falling for Christmas, is breaking some surprising records. The film, which debuted on November 10th, is currently sitting at number two on Netflix's global Top 10 with more than 48 million hours viewed this week, but perhaps more interesting is that the film had the fourth-biggest opening weekend for a Netflix original since May according to The Ankler (via Vanity Fair). The film also drew more than 31.2 million views in just its first four days on Netflix — a pretty impressive number.

While it's unclear exactly how these numbers work out for Netflix, this does seem to bode well for Lohan with the film prompting buzz that it's kicking off a comeback for the actress. Lohan signed a two film deal with Netflix earlier this year.

"We're so happy with our collaboration with Lindsay to date, and we're thrilled to continue our partnership with her," said Netflix's Director of Independent Film, Christina Rogers in a statement at the time. "We look forward to bringing more of her films to our members around the world."

What is Falling for Christmas about?

Falling for Christmas is described as follows: "A newly engaged, spoiled hotel heiress (Lindsay Lohan) gets into a skiing accident, suffers from total amnesia and finds herself in the care of a handsome, blue-collar lodge owner (Chord Overstreet) and his precocious daughter in the days leading up to Christmas."

As of this writing, Falling For Christmas has a 57% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes from critics with 23 total reviews, naturally featuring the dreaded green splat. The Audience Score for the film however is much higher, holding strong at 73% from regular viewers of the Netflix original. Many of the critical reviews roast it for being just plain bad, likening it to a Hallmark original, though some seem eager to reveal they "get" the movie like Indiewire asking: "Is Falling for Christmas Lohan's Citizen Kane?"

Is Lohan interested in doing a Mean Girls sequel?

During a recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in support of her new movie, Falling for Christmas, Lohan was asked about Mean Girls 2, Lohan said that the sequel wasn't in her hands.

"It's in Tina Fey's hands," Lohan said.

While that may not exactly be the answer fans want to hear, it is a fair one. Fey wrote the original film, which was based on Queen Bees and Wannabes by Rosalind Wiseman. Fey also appeared in the film as Ms. Sharon Norbury. Currently, there do not appear to be plans in place for a sequel film. Lohan has previously said that she'd be interested in one.

"If anyone has asked for this more than I have, please tell me," Lohan said in 2019. "I've said so many times, and so many people have asked me, and I think we'd have so much fun doing it. Tina and Lorne [Michaels] are so amazing and to bring everyone back together would be great. Last time I was in New York, I went up to Lorne, and I was like, 'Please!' It's in their hands."

Falling for Christmas is now streaming on Netflix.