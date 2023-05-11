Disney CEO Praises The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Despite releasing from a competing studio, Disney is also celebrating the recent success of The Super Mario Bros. Movie. Over the last several decades, we have seen gaming rise in prominence as a really popular medium of entertainment. So much so that Hollywood wanted a piece of the pie and began turning various franchises into films. This even included a live-action attempt at Mario in the late 80s which was widely regarded as a total disaster that seemingly caused Nintendo to never let such a thing happen again. However, 30-something years later, it allowed Universal Studios and Illumination Entertainment the opportunity to try and right these wrongs with a faithful animated Mario film.

Although it had some mixed reviews, The Super Mario Bros. has been a total success garnering well over a billion dollars at the box office and showing very little signs of slowing down anytime soon. With all of that said, it's one of the few billion dollar movies the film industry has seen since the pandemic and shows that people are willing to return to the theater in the age of streaming. This was even championed by Disney CEO Bob Iger earlier today during the company's earnings call. Iger started the call by celebrating the success of the film, noting that it gives people a reason to be optimistic about the movie business.

"Allow me to digress for a moment to congratulate Universal for the tremendous success of Super Mario Brothers," said Iger. "It certainly proves people love to be entertained in theatres around the world and it gives us reason to be optimistic about the movie business."

As of right now, Universal has yet to make any formal plans for sequels. Nintendo is committed to making more films and it seems more than likely that we're going to get Mario spin-offs and sequels for years to come, but we have yet to see how that will materialize. Either way, it seems everyone is pretty pleased with the success of the film.

