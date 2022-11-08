Ryan Reynolds Says Deadpool 3 Will Completely Protect the Legacy of Logan

The legacy of Hugh Jackman's performance in Logan will be preserved in Deadpool 3, according to Ryan Reynolds. Logan was Hugh Jackman's final performance as Wolverine, with his iconic X-Man dying by the end of the film. Jackman retired from the role of Wolverine but was persuaded to return for a team-up with Ryan Reynolds in Deadpool 3. Seeing Wolverine and Deadpool together on the big screen has the potential for movie magic, but there have been concerns regarding how the sequel impacts the events of Logan. Thankfully, it appears Logan's legacy is not in doubt.

Ryan Reynolds was a guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where the topic of Logan and Deadpool 3 came up. When Fallon asked Reynolds about Hugh Jackman's comeback as Wolverine, Reynolds said it's very exciting while adding, "We figured out a way to do it that's Hugh Jackman approved and Kevin Feige approved, where we're completely protecting the legacy of Logan, the way it was left off. We wouldn't mess with that."

Was 2017's Logan Hugh Jackman's Final Time Playing Wolverine?

Hugh Jackman said on numerous occasions that his performance as an older Wolverine in 2017's Logan would be his last time playing the character. However, after seeing a screening of 2016's Deadpool, Jackman started having second thoughts. Deadpool came out before he started filming Logan, but the actor had already gone on the record as calling Logan his final Wolverine performance.

"I went to a screening of Deadpool. I was 20 minutes in, and I was like, 'Ah, damn it!'" Jackman said. "All I kept seeing in my head was 48 Hrs. with Nick Nolte and Eddie Murphy. So it's been brewing for a long time. It just took me longer to get here."

Is Hugh Jackman Returning as Wolverine in Deadpool 3?

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman announced Wolverine for Deadpool 3 on September 27th. Having previously hung up his claws after 2017's Logan it's quite a surprise that the actor could be talked back into returning, but something made him consider it, perhaps the prospect of joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe in a big way.

"We're extremely sad to have missed D23, but we've been working very hard on the next Deadpool film for, uh, a good long while now," Reynolds said in the announcement video. "I've had to really search my soul on this one. His first appearance in the MCU obviously needs to feel special. We need to stay true to the character; find new depth and motivation, new meaning. Every Deadpool needs to stand out and stand apart. It's been an incredible challenge that has forced me to reach down deep inside... And I...I have nothing. Yeah...Just...completely... empty up here. And terrifying. But we did have one idea."

At that moment Reynolds, seated on a couch in his home, calls out behind him, asking: "Hey, Hugh, you want to play Wolverine one more time?" That's when the Academy Award-nominee walks into frame behind him, takes a bite out of an apple, and while ascending some stairs replies: "Yeah, sure, Ryan."

Deadpool 3 has a release date of November 8, 2024.