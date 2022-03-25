Does The Lost City Have a Post-Credits Scene?

Thanks in large part to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, waiting around for a credits tag has become a custom for just about any moviegoing experience nowadays. Even if a movie isn’t part of a massive IP franchise, there’s always the chance it could launch a new film series, or perhaps the filmmakers just wanted to leave a fun surprise for audiences. With The Lost City hitting theaters this weekend, folks will likely be sticking around in auditoriums and waiting to see if there’s something at the end of the credits.

WARNING: This article contains spoilers for The Lost City! Continue at your own risk…

The Lost City is an adventure film starring Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum, and while it hasn’t been revealed to be part of an ongoing franchise just yet, the end of the film certainly establishes the possibility for sequels. That setup includes a bonus scene that appears in the middle of the credits, teasing the return of Jack Trainer.

In the film, Tatum’s Alan enlists the help of former military operative Jack Trainer (Brad Pitt) in order to help save Loretta Sage (Bullock). Trainer fits the bill as a hero and is clearly the most capable of accomplishing the task at hand. Trainer is seemingly killed after rescuing Loretta, his blood splattering on Alan after he’s shot.

While Trainer’s demise in The Lost City seems definitive, the credits scene reveals that the hero is actually still alive. He appears to Alan and Loretta while they’re sharing a meal and his presence sends Alan into a bit of a shock. Trainer explains that he “willed” himself to continue living and channelled all of his brainpower (that apparently humans never actually use) to keep himself alive.

A sequel to The Lost City hasn’t been greenlit just yet, but that credits scene keeps the door open for all of the popular characters from the first movie to make a comeback. The existence of a sequel will likely depend on the success of The Lost City at the box office this weekend.

The Lost City is now playing in theaters.