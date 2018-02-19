‘The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring’ Soundtrack Just Got a Huge Vinyl Release

Composer Howard Shore’s work on The Lord of the Rings soundtrack is iconic. It’s consistently rated among the best soundtracks ever made, and is often compared to John Williams’ work on Star Wars and Schindler’s List in terms of the impact the music had on the films. Also like Williams, Shore’s music for LOTR is powerful enough and memorable enough to actually transcend the movies themselves.

That having been said, if you are a big fan of vinyl, The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring – The Complete Recordings is a must-have for your collection. The set contains 5 LPs on 180-gram red vinyl, and appears to contain quite a bit of bonus items within the gorgeous packaging. It can be pre-ordered on Amazon right now with shipping slated for April 6th. The set covered by Amazon’s pre-order price guarantee, so you’ll get any price drops that occur between the time that you order and the time that is ships – and there’s a pretty good chance that some sort of discount will happen during the pre-order period. The full track list is available below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Disc: 1

1. Prologue: One Ring To Rule Them All

2. The Shire

3. Bag End

4. Very Old Friends

5. Flaming Red Hair

Disc: 2

1. Farewell Dear Bilbo

2. Keep It Secret, Keep It Safe

3. A Conspiracy Unmasked

4. Three Is Company

Disc: 3

1. The Passing Of The Elves

2. Saruman The White

3. A Shortcut To Mushrooms

4. Strider

5. The Nazgûl

Disc: 4

1. Weathertop

2. The Caverns Of Isengard

3. Give Up The Halfling

4. Orthanc

5. Rivendell

6. The Sword That Was Broken

Disc: 5

1. The Council Of Elrond Assembles

2. The Great Eye

3. Gilraen’s Memorial

4. The Pass Of Caradhras

Disc: 6

1. The Doors Of Durin

2. Moria

3. Gollum

4. Balin’s Tomb

Disc: 7

1. Khazad-dûm

2. Caras Galadhon

Disc: 8

1. The Mirror Of Galadriel

2. The Fighting Uruk-hai

Disc: 9

1. Parth Galen

2. The Departure Of Boromir

Disc: 10

1. The Road Goes Ever On…Pt. 1

2. May It Be

3. The Road Goes Ever On…Pt. 2

On a related note, if you don’t already own John Williams’ Star Wars soundtrack on vinyl, you have a great opportunity to pick up Star Wars – The Ultimate Vinyl Collection right now for $89.99 – or 25% off the list price with free shipping. It contains over 80 songs from Episodes I – VI.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

[h/t Modern Vinyl]