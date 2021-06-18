Brand New Image From Disney and Pixar's Luca Released Online

✖

With Soul still performing as one of the biggest movies on Disney+, Pixar fans are starting to turn their attention to what's coming next from the iconic animation studio. This year, Pixar is taking movie-goers on an adventure through the Italian coast, with a new movie called Luca. According to director Enrico Casarosa, Luca will blend elements of his life growing up in Genoa with The Little Mermaid and the works of legendary filmmaker Hayao Miyazaki.

Luca tells the story of a young boy and his friend who appear completely human and normal when they're out of the water, but they are really mysterious sea creatures. Their lives begin to change when they befriend a young girl on the surface. This week, Empire released a brand new photo from the film, and you can check it out below.

“I was born in Genoa, and my summers were spent on beaches,” Casarosa told Empire. “I met my best friend when I was 11. I was really shy and I found this troublemaker of a kid who had a completely different life. I wanted to make a movie about those kinds of friendships that help you grow up.”

“This is a deeply personal story for me, not only because it’s set on the Italian Riviera where I grew up, but because at the core of this film is a celebration of friendship. Childhood friendships often set the course of who we want to become and it is those bonds that are at the heart of our story in Luca,” Casarosa said in a statement when the film was first announced last year. “So in addition to the beauty and charm of the Italian seaside, our film will feature an unforgettable summer adventure that will fundamentally change Luca.”

We’ll need your patience for a few more weeks. https://t.co/nnJUJ3ibN4 — enrico casarosa (@sketchcrawl) January 18, 2021

For those hoping to see some footage from Luca, a trailer hasn't been released online just yet, but Casarosa let some fans on Twitter know that would be changing in the next few weeks. The voice cast for Luca has yet to be announced.

Luca is set to hit theaters on June 18th.