Pixar’s Luca Getting Sequel Short on Disney+ Very Soon

Disney and Pixar’s Luca was one of the biggest streaming hits of the summer, and it looks like the story is going to get a chance to continue very soon. Pixar hasn’t announced a sequel to Luca just yet, but the studio just announced a brand new short film that will feature characters from the movie. The new short is called Ciao Alberto, and it is set to make its way to Disney+ in just a couple of months.

On Tuesday, Disney announced all of the new movies, TV shows, and specials that are coming to Disney+ as part of this year’s Disney+ Day celebration. Ciao Alberto is one of the titles being released on Disney+ as part of the event, which takes place on November 12th.

There haven’t been any details about Ciao Alberto released just yet, other than the fact that it will include the film’s characters. We can expect at least Luca and Albert to be involved, and appearances from Giulia and Massimo seem more than likely. The end of Luca sees the titular character and his best friend, Alberto, part ways as one heads to school and the other begins working for Massimo. Given the title, the short film could be about Alberto’s life in town after Luca heads out.

Ciao Alberto is actually just one of many short films arriving on Disney+ as a part of Disney+ Day this year. November 12th will see the arrival of the Olaf Presents shorts series, Frozen Fever, Feast, Paperman, Get a Horse, and a new short from The Simpsons that pays tribute to the marquee Disney+ brands. There will be specials from both Marvel Studios and Lucasfilm debuting on the service that day, with the latter focusing on the origins and legacy of Boba Fett, who will be getting his own series later this year in the form of The Book of Boba Fett.

Shorts aren’t the only thing debuting on Disney+ Day. Jungle Cruise and Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will have their streaming debuts on November 12th, where they will be made available for free to all subscribers. Disney+ will also be releasing the brand new Home Alone reboot movie Home Sweet Home Alone, and new episodes from The World According to Jeff Goldblum Season 2.

