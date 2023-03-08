Luther's Idris Elba Reveals Difference in Character in Movie vs TV Show

Luther: The Fallen Sun's Idris Elba revealed the biggest difference between playing his character in a TV show versus in a movie. The Luther star spoke to Comicbook.com's Brandon Davis spoke to the actor to promote the new Netflix movie. It's been a long road from the screens of the BBC and later the streamer, to the big screen as a part of the larger franchise. Elba singled out the differences in budget between a TV show and a movie as a huge factor in how they approached Luther: The Fallen Sun. There's just so much more time to explore quiet character moments with this kind of money being invested into the project when compared with even an entire season of the television series. Check out what he had to say right here!

"Yeah, I think, you know, honestly, it comes down to the technicalities of a cronstraint that a TV show has based on time and budget versus what a film can do," Elba began. "You know, we got a lot more time to explore the nuances. I think in this film, we have moments where Luther is silent and he's just listening. And, that's amazing that you're allowed to do that in a film. And a TV show, that would cut that out and got on with it, you know? That allows for a little bit more of a peeling of the onion, so to speak."

Luther: The Fallen Sun Reactions Are Here

Luther: The Fallen Sun is ready for so many viewers to experience. Comicbook.com's Spencer Perry came away very happy with the new chapter of Luther. Elba has pushed this beloved show into new territory and fans will enjoy seeing everything about it on a larger scale. Perry's account of the Netflix movie mentions how this action turn completely suits Idris Elba as people contemplate his future as an actor.

"For years, fans have been putting him into franchise roles in their minds, pining for the day he might suit up and either play James Bond or a superhero like Batman. What Elba proves with Luther: The Fallen Sun, however, is that he doesn't need one of those franchises, not when he has this character that he fully owns," Perry explained. "That said, he still manages to use the film's action scenes to confirm that, yes, if asked, he could have done it; he just doesn't need to."

Netflix's synopsis for the next chapter of Elba's character reads: "In Luther: The Fallen Sun — an epic continuation of the award-winning television saga reimagined for the film — a gruesome serial killer is terrorizing London while brilliant but disgraced detective John Luther (Idris Elba) sits behind bars. Haunted by his failure to capture the cyber psychopath who now taunts him, Luther decides to break out of prison to finish the job by any means necessary."



