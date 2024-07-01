M. Night Shyamalan’s Trap Gets New Trailer

Warner Bros. Pictures has released a new trailer for Trap, the upcoming film starring Josh Hartnett and directed by M. Night Shyamalan. The movie centers on a man and his daughter who find themselves trapped in a concert hall with a serial killer — and 30,000 suspects. The movie features original songs by Saleka Shyamalan (as Lady Raven), marking the second big family collaboration recently after Shyamalan directed his daughter Ishana Night Shyamalan’s feature film debut The Watchers. Trap is due in theaters next month.

Trap feels a bit like a gamble for all involved, with both Shyamalan and Hartnett saying it has pushed them outside of their comfort zone. Shot as a thriller, the movie will necessarily have to do away with the intimate sets that dominate most of Shyamalan’s movies in favor of a bigger physical space where the film can take place.

“It’s a pivot [for me],” Hartnett said recently. “But I try to make all of my roles pivots. If you’re playing the same thing again and again, it gets boring to the audience. Working with M. Night was one of the best experiences of my career. I think he’s a true Artist in the capitol-A sense of the word. And I think people are gonna be really surprised and excited about the movie we make. It’s very bizarre, very dark, and it’s wild.”

In Trap, “A father and teen daughter attend a pop concert, where they realize they’re at the center of a dark and sinister event.”



Written and directed by M. Night Shyamalan, Trap stars Josh Hartnett, Ariel Donoghue, Saleka Shyamalan, Hayley Mills and Allison Pill. The film is produced by Ashwin Rajan, Marc Bienstock, and M. Night Shyamalan. The executive producer is Steven Schneider.



The director of photography is Sayombhu Mukdeeprom (Call Me by Your Name). The production designer is Debbie de Villa (The Hating Game). It is edited by Noëmi Preiswerk and the music is by Herdĭs Stefănsdŏttir (Knock at the Cabin). The music supervisor is Susan Jacobs (Old); the costume designer is Caroline Duncan (Old). The casting is by Douglas Aibel (Asteroid City).



Warner Bros. Pictures Presents A Blinding Edge Pictures Production, An M. Night Shyamalan Film: Trap. The film will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures, in theaters only nationwide on August 9th and internationally beginning on August 1st.