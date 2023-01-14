Sony's Spider-Man Spinoff Madame Web Reveals Logo

Now that Hollywood has picked work back up after the holidays, several productions are beginning to wrap up photography. That includes Sony's Madame Web, which has officially wrapped principal photography, including shots from the film's second unit. This week, director of photography Duane Charles Manwiller shared an image to his Instagram account commemorating filming wrap. In his post, the cinematographer revealed a director's slate which seems to include our first look at the film's logo.

The logo, which likely isn't the final look for the film, is ripped straight from the cover of the character's first appearance in The Amazing Spider-Man #210 first published in 1980. "Coming soon (kind of) to a theatre near you," the filmmaker shared. "The holidays are officially over. Time to get back at it."

Who is Madame Web?

Created by Denny O'Neil and John Romita Jr., Madame Web is often aligned with multiversal storytelling. Technically a mutant, the character has clairvoyance and precognition in addition to telepathy and superior intellect. As with most superhero mantles in comics history, Madame Web is one that's been worn by several characters, including Cassandra Webb and Julia Carpenter.

According to previous reporting, the film will be an origin story following Dakota Johnson's eponymous hero learning more about her powers. The character has also been compared to "Sony's Doctor Strange," potentially making the film a pivotal formal launch of the studio's shared universe.

"There actually is a plan," Sony executive Sanford Panitch explained. "I think now maybe it's getting a little more clear for people where we're headed and I think when No Way Home comes out, even more will be revealed… The great thing is we have this very excellent relationship with Kevin [Feige]. There's an incredible sandbox there to play with. We want those MCU movies to be absolutely huge, because that's great for us and our Marvel characters, and I think that's the same thing on their side. But we have a great relationship. There's lots of opportunities, I think, that are going to happen."

When is Madame Web being released?

Madame Web is currently set for release on February 16, 2024.

What other Spidey-family characters would you like to see get their own movie? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things Marvel!