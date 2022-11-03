Madame Web Set Photo Reveals Spider-Man Connection With Daily Bugle Newspaper

The Madame Web movie has revealed a major Spider-Man connection in the form of the Daily Bugle Newspaper. The Daily Bugle was spotted in a set photo from Madame Web, which is currently filming in the city of Boston. The photo shows a classic newspaper dispenser on the street, offering a variety of choices – including the Daily Bugle. Even though it's partially obscured by the dispenser door, the Bugle headline clearly has three distressing words "Girls," "Feared," and "Abducted." It's a somewhat dark set of circumstances – even as a backdrop – and another intriguing insight as to how Madame Web is taking shape.

The Daily Bugle... Available on a street in Boston. #MadameWeb pic.twitter.com/JEVheMkIdJ — Christopher Lee (@LeeSoongx2) November 3, 2022

This will invite even more speculation about how Madame Web fits into the larger Spider-Man Movie Universe that Sony is building. Kraven The Hunter Venom 3 are both also on the way; Morbius is out there (and infamous), and while nothing official has been revealed, rumors about Madame Web have pointed to a pretty wild potential storyline. That story includes a collection of Spider-themed heroes from across the Spider-Verse coming together in a Back to the Future-style mission to ensure the birth of Peter Parker. Even the premise we do know is pretty wild, as Madame Web is a comic book character whose clairvoyant powers allow her to see across time and potential futures. Assuming even some of the rumors about the film's plot are true, Madame Webb will definitely invite some questions about continuity and Sony's Spider-Man Universe.

"There are movies I would call adjunct to the Spider-Man universe," Sony president Tom Rothman previously said. "That's Kraven, which we're shooting now, and Madame Web, which we'll start in the spring with S.J. Clarkson directing. And then there are many Marvel characters that are standalone."

Morbius and Spider-Man: No Way Home certainly made Sony's plans for universe-building an uphill battle. Having Michael Keaton's Vulture go from the MCU to the SSU baffled fans – as did Tom Hardy's Venom camping out in the MCU for all of a second (by himself) before leaving some symbiote behind. Hopefully, Madame Web is the start of some bigger, clearer lines of direction for the franchise.

What Is The Madame Web Movie?

Madame Web will be directed by S.J. Clarkson (Jessica Jones), and will star Dakota Johnson as the titular Madame Web. Also starring will be Sydney Sweeney, Isabela Merced, Celeste O'Connor, Emma Roberts, Zosia Mamet, Mike Epps, and Adam Scott.

While no characters or story have been confirmed, rumors say Emma Roberts will play Mary Parker (Peter's mom) while Adam Scott will play "Uncle" Ben Parker. Sydney Sweeney is rumored to play Julia Carpenter/Spider-Woman, and Isabela Merced is rumored to play Anya Corazon/Araña/Spider-Girl. It could be a collection of all kinds of characters from Spider-Man comics lore, making it one of the most-ambitious Spider-Man live-action projects yet.

Madame Web will be released in theaters on February 16, 2024.