Madame Web Star Reveals Why Her "Hot" Co-Star Made Her Nervous

Working alongside Dakota Johnson on the set of Madame Web was a nerve-wracking experience for Sydney Sweeney. The Euphoria star is one of the cast members of Madame Web, the next installment in Sony Pictures' Spider-Man Universe. Dakota Johnson plays the titular Madame Web, who has clairvoyant powers that allow her to see across the Spider-Verse. The exact role Sydney Sweeney is portraying is being kept a heavily-guarded secret, but what is not a secret is her admiration for Johnson. One of her breakout roles came in Fifty Shades of Grey, which is one of the reasons Sweeney became a fan.

Sydney Sweeney confessed to Variety how Madame Web's Dakota Johnson made her nervous during an appearance on the carpet of the 11th annual LACMA Art + Film Gala. "I was a little nervous," Sweeney told Variety's Marc Malkin. The actress shared how she's been a fan of Johnson for several years. "I have to say — I snuck 50 Shades of Grey in high school. My parents didn't let me watch it and I watched it. So I'm a huge fan of her. She's so hot."

When Malkin asked Sweeney if she ever told Johnson how she found her hot, Sweeney laughed and replied, "No! But, Dakota, you're hot and I loved working with you."

Who Is Sydney Sweeney Playing in Madame Web?

Reports of Sydney Sweeney joining Madame Web came down in March. While her role is currently unknown, that hasn't stopped fans from speculating on which Marvel character she could be playing. The options have ranged from pretty popular heroes within Sony's universe to lesser-known antagonists.

One of the most popular possibilities for Sweeney's role is Felicia Hardy / Black Cat, so much so that "Black Cat" began trending on Twitter after her casting was announced. The daughter of an infamous cat burglar who eventually follows in his footsteps, Felicia becomes a vigilante who is skilled in a number of fighting styles and can subconsciously create "bad luck" for her foes. These powers make her an ally, adversary, and love interest of Peter Parker's Spider-Man, as well as a formidable costumed character in her own right.

Additionally, there is the possibility of Sweeney portraying the other half of Silver and Black — Silvija Sablinova / Silver Sable. Following the death of her father, Sable becomes the leader of the Wild Pack, a ragtag band of mercenaries that help or target various corners of the Spider-Man universe.

Another popular fancast following Sweeney's casting is Gwen Stacy. Initially portrayed as the love interest of Peter Parker, Gwen gained a whole new crop of fans as Spider-Gwen / Ghost Spider, the costumed hero of her own universe.

Directed by S.J. Clarkson, Madame Web stars Dakota Johnson, Sydney Sweeney, Emma Roberts, Celeste O'Connor, Isabela Merced, Tahir Rahim, Zosia Mamet, Mike Epps, and Adam Scott. The film arrives in theaters on February 16, 2024.

Photo credit Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic via Getty