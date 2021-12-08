Magic Mike’s Last Dance Adding Thandie Newton to the Cast

Magic Mike is making his way back to the screen and he’s bringing acclaimed actress Thandiwe Newton with him for his next outing. Channing Tatum and director Steven Soderbergh are returning to the for Magic Mike’s Last Dance, the third installment in the series, which will be released exclusively on HBO Max. It appears the team is wasting no time getting into pre-production and putting the film’s cast together.

On Tuesday, The Hollywood Reporter broke the news that Newton, Emmy-winning star of HBO’s Westworld, is in negotiations to star in Magic Mike’s Last Dance alongside Tatum. Details of Newton’s role are being kept under wraps, but THR indicates that she will be the female lead of the film.

Soderbergh and Tatum first teamed up for Magic Mike in 2012 and it was a an unexpected hit, earning more than $167 million at the box office. Gregory Jacobs stepped in as director for the sequel, Magic Mike XXL, with Soderbergh serving as cinematographer and editor. Last Dance will see Soderbergh back at the helm of the franchise in what will likely be its final installment.

“Is there anybody on screen more charismatic and appealing than Magic Mike?” Toby Emmerich, Chairman, Warner Bros. Pictures Group, said in a statement when the new movie was announced. “We’re thrilled to be back in business with Channing, Steven, and their creative team to bring back Magic Mike’s wonderful combination of dance, drama, romance, and humor.”

“There are no words for how excited I am to blow the doors off of the world of Magic Mike with Steven, Greg, Reid, and the amazing people at HBO Max,” Tatum added. “The stripperverse will never be the same.”

HBO Max is diving deep into the Magic Mike business as of late. A reality series called , produced by Tatum and Soderbergh, is making its way to the streaming service later this month. It was working together on that unscripted project that got the Magic Mike star and filmmaker discussing a third and final movie.

“As soon as I saw what Channing, Reid, and the Magic Mike choreographic team did with the live show, I said we have to make another movie. Mike Lane’s dream of connecting people through dance must be realized,” Soderbergh said.

