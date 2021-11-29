Magic Mike 3 Moving Forward With Channing Tatum and Steven Soderbergh at HBO Max

Nearly a decade after the debut of Magic Mike, star Channing Tatum is reuniting with original director Steven Soderbergh to develop the third film in the franchise, Magic Mike’s Last Dance, which is expected to debut exclusively on HBO Max. The new film will be written by Reid Carolin, who wrote both Magic Mike and Magic Mike XXL. Gregory Jacobs, who directed XXL, will serve as a producer on the upcoming sequel. With a majority of the cast of Magic Mike returning for XXL, we can likely expect a number of familiar faces to return to the franchise, along with some unexpected newcomers.

“Well world, looks like Mike Lane’s tapping back in,” Tatum tweeted alongside a photo of the film’s script.

https://twitter.com/channingtatum/status/1465365017935724553

“Is there anybody on screen more charismatic and appealing than Magic Mike?” Toby Emmerich, Chairman, Warner Bros. Pictures Group, shared in a statement. “We’re thrilled to be back in business with Channing, Steven, and their creative team to bring back Magic Mike’s wonderful combination of dance, drama, romance, and humor.”

Tatum added, “There are no words for how excited I am to blow the doors off of the world of Magic Mike with Steven, Greg, Reid, and the amazing people at HBO Max. The stripperverse will never be the same.”

The original film saw Tatum’s Mike showing a new performer the ropes of male stripping, all while using the profits of the endeavor to fund his carpentry business. In XXL, Mike reunites with his former dancers for a road trip leading to one last blow-out performance.

Following the success of the film series, Magic Mike has turned into a live performance, which was conceived of and directed by Tatum himself, having years of experience as a dancer. Coming to HBO Max next month is the competition series Finding Magic Mike, with that series being described, “Ten regular guys who have ‘lost their magic’ are put through the paces of a Magic Mike Live bootcamp, baring their souls — and more — as they learn to perform sexy and daring dance routines with one being crowned the real Magic Mike. The winner will pocket a cash prize.”

“As soon as I saw what Channing, Reid, and the Magic Mike choreographic team did with the live show, I said we have to make another movie. Mike Lane’s dream of connecting people through dance must be realized,” Soderbergh expressed.

Stay tuned for details on Magic Mike’s Last Dance.

