Mamma Mia! Star Reveals Who She "Secretly Hoped" Was Her Character's Father

The Broadway hit Mamma Mia! was turned into a movie back in 2008, and it's become a fan-favorite among musical lovers. The ABBA-infused film starred Meryl Streep as Donna Sheridan, the hard-working owner of a Greek hotel whose daughter, Sophie (Amanda Seyfried), is getting married. Unbeknownst to Donna, Sophie invites three men she believes could be her father, and hijinks ensue. When all is said and done, the movie and its sequel, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, never reveals the true identity of Sophie's father. Bill (Stellan Skarsgård), Harry (Colin Firth), and Sam (Pierce Brosnan) all agree to "take a third" and treat Sophie as their own. However, Seyfriend recently admitted in an interview with Vanity Fair that she always secretly hoped Skarsgård's Bill was Sophie's real dad.

"The beginning part was shot in a studio, and the part now that I'm watching where I'm running down the hill was shot in actual Greece. So, it was months apart. We shot day for night, which is the worst for someone with light eyes because I'm trying not to squint the whole time," Seyfried explained.

She added of her scene with Skarsgård, "It's one of the purest moments in the movie because there's a lot of pride in Stellan, and also a lot of shock and fear, but also just full acceptance in the space of such a small amount of time. It's a full-circle moment. It's beautiful. It's funny, too. It's, comedically he's also just very skilled. And I think because of this moment, I always like secretly hoped it was Stellan that was really her father. Bill, I'm sorry, Bill."

Seyfried continued, "He was the person who seemed the least likely to wanna have kids. And, I think, from realization to acceptance. There is a scene that was cut of a song called 'Name of the Game,' and we sing it together and I'm singing, begging him, like, 'What's the name of the game?' and I just really love that moment with him. We had a lot of fun. We got really tight. We actually did a movie, Stellan and I did a movie right after where he played my boyfriend. So try that on," she joked. You can watch the interview below:

Are you surprised by Seyfried's Mamma Mia! story? Tell us in the comments!