Margot Robbie Breaks Silence on Barbie Oscar Snubs

The nominees for the 96th Academy Awards were announced last week, and Barbie received eight nominations, including one for Best Picture. However, many fans took to social media to express outrage over the nominations Barbie did not get. Many were surprised Greta Gerwig was snubbed for Best Director while Margot Robbie was left out of the Best Actress race. Both Ryan Gosling and America Ferrera were nominated for their roles in Barbie, and they have both spoken about Gerwig and Robbie's snubs. This week, Robbie took part in a SAG panel after a screening of Barbie, and she addressed the snubs for the first time (via Deadline).

"There's no way to feel sad when you know you're this blessed," Robbie shared. "Obviously I think Greta should be nominated as a director because what she did is a once-in-a-career, once-in-a-lifetime thing, what she pulled off, it really is," she added. "But it's been an incredible year for all the films."

"I just suspect it's bigger than us. It's bigger than this movie, it's bigger than our industry," Robbie explained, adding that she is "beyond ecstatic" that the movie did get eight Oscar nominations. "It's so wild."

"We set out to do something that would shift culture, affect culture, just make some sort of impact," Robbie continued. "And it's already done that, and some, way more than we ever dreamed it would. And that is truly the biggest reward that could come out of all of this."

"People's reactions to the movie have been the biggest reward of this entire experience, whether it's having a moment like that, or whether it's listening in the bathrooms, or whether it's seeing what people are writing online, or even just seeing how much pink I can see in this room right now," she added. "I've never been a part of something like this. Not like this. I've done comic book stuff and that gets a big reaction, but this felt very different. It still feels very different. And I can't think of a time when a movie's had this effect on culture. And it's amazing to be in the eye of the storm."

