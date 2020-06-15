Marta Milans Confirms Mama Rosa Return In Shazam! Sequel

✖

Though production on the sequel has been delayed by the coronavirus, we've learned some details over the past few months about what to expect in the highly-anticipated Shazam! 2. The latest development on the 2022 sequel is in the casting department as actress Marta Milans has confirmed in a new interview that she'll be returning as Mama Rosa Vasquez for the film. Speaking with LRM Online, Milans spoke about her involvement in the sequel and what she hopes to see her character do on the big screen, with her fingers crossed that she'll get a cape just like all of her foster children in the first film.

“Honestly, I was talking to our writers and told them to do whatever they want," the actress said of the new movie. "But, make sure that Mama Rosa has her own cape, and she can fly. I really want to fly in the sequel. I don’t know if they’ll listen to me. I don’t know if they’ll listen to me. I don’t know if they’ll give me a cape, but Mama Rosa will be present....In the movie, all my kids fly. As one of the powers, I would love to fly with them.”

In addition to Milans, Shazam! 2 will see also see the return of Zachary Levi as the titular hero and director David F. Sandberg behind the camera once again. Writer Henry Gayden has also been tapped to return as the screenwriter for the sequel. The film is currently scheduled to be released on November 4, 2022 after being delayed from an April 1, 2022 release date.

Though unconfirmed, it seems likely that the sequel will see the return of Asher Angel as Billy Batson along with his foster family — Freddy (Jack Dylan Grazer), Eugene (Ian Chen), Pedro (Jovan Armand), Darla (Faithe Herman) and Mary (Grace Fulton) — who were granted the same superpowers first entrusted to Billy by an ancient wizard (Djimon Hounsou), transforming them into the adult-sized Shazamily (Adam Brody, Ross Butler, D.J. Cotrona, Meagan Good, and Michelle Borth). Levi previously spoke about his hopes for the sequel during a virtual appearance at Awesome-Con Online 2020, saying:

"The truth is, I don't know much because they're still working on the script. I know some general stuff and I'm super stoked about all of the general stuff that I've heard. But ultimately what I want, I want the movie to be better than what we gave people the first time, which I think was a really good movie."

What are you hoping to see in the Shazam sequel? Sound off in the comments below and let us know!

