Black Widow Star Florence Pugh Says It Was Daunting to Join the Marvel Universe

✖

Black Widow’s Florence Pugh says that it was very daunting to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Her character will stand shoulder to shoulder with Scarlett Johansson in the film late this year. But, the Marvel movies have become an absolute force of nature. She told Elle about how much the fan reaction affected her at San Diego Comic-Con last year. That was the moment where the enormity of the role really hit her. For Pugh, it’s all been worth it though because these fans are some of the most dedicated in the world. She just had to get over those preliminary jitters.

‘When you think of Marvel, it’s big and daunting,” she told the magazine. “Especially being a relatively small actor to look at it and go, ‘Oh! I’m going to be a part of this,’ that’s a big decision. What was really lovely was that we said hello, then went to the front of the audience and watched a clip. All this time, Scarlett had marched out like she was their queen.”

“She’s so amazing and effortless. Then we watched the clip and I was scared because my Russian accent was going to be out there and I didn’t know what it sounded like,” Pugh revealed. “I’m also playing a character who no one’s seen before but they’ve read about her; I didn’t know whether people were going to hate me. We both stood there and I instantly had clammy, sweaty hands. Scarlett gave me her hand and we squeezed each other, and she also had clammy hands! And then I was like, ‘Oh, this never gets old. This is just as powerful [for you] and you’re their legend.’”

Well, those ravenous fans have had to wait for Black Widow to make its way to theaters amid the coronavirus pandemic. Now, it will make the big debut it was supposed to make this summer in November. All of the Marvel Studios’ slate had to be adjusted due to the stoppages in production and closures of theaters around the world. But, recent weeks have show that people are hungry for things to go back to normal. By the time Black Widow rolls around they will probably be jumping at the chance to feel the rush of being in a theater again. Pugh will really get a kick out of the fan reaction then.

Who is your favorite character in the MCU? Let us know in the comments!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.