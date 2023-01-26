Marvel Studios' Official MCU Timeline Book Has All Of The Answers

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is getting extremely complex at this point with new movies and tv series popping up all over the place, so even the biggest Marvel fans would be forgiven for having gaps in their knowledge. Fortunately, there's a book on the way that will help you make sense of it all. Marvel Studios The Marvel Cinematic Universe An Official Timeline from authors Anthony Breznican, Amy Ratcliffe, and Rebecca Theodore-Vachon, was created in collaboration with Marvel Studios. MCU boss Kevin Feige even signed off on the project by writing the foreword.

The book is touted as a complete guide to the MCU that answers questions like "what happened, when, where, and why":

"Follow the entire story of the MCU from before the Big Bang to the Blip and beyond. Along the way, learn more about the evolution of the Iron Man armors, the hunt for the Infinity Stones, and the formation of the Multiverse. Want to know how many times aliens have invaded Earth, or the complete history of Cap's shield? Look no further!"

Interestingly, they were able to cram all of this knowledge into 320 pages while also supplying visual elements like infographics, timelines, and movie stills. So, it might be too pretty to tuck away on your shelf. Instead, you can make room for it on your coffee table before it arrives on September 5th.

Pre-orders for Marvel Studios The Marvel Cinematic Universe An Official Timeline are available here on Amazon for $45 in hardcover at the time of writing, which is 10% off the list price. Note that the price might drop further before the release date, and pre-orders on Amazon will automatically get any additional discounts.

As for the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Phase 5 will officially begin with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania on February 17th. Barring any changes or additions (at least one of which is likely to happen), Phase Five also includes Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023), The Marvels (2023), Captain America: New World Order (2024), Thunderbolts (2024), Blade (2024), and the TV series What If...? Season 2, Secret Invasion, Loki Season 2, Ironheart, Echo, Agatha: Coven of Chaos, and Daredevil: Born Again.