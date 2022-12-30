Marvel Confirms an Official MCU Timeline, But There's a Catch

Marvel is going to be putting out the official Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline – with a slight catch. The official MCU timeline is not being detailed on the screen but rather in a new book, entitled, The Marvel Cinematic Universe An Official Timeline, which is being released by Penguin Random House books, and authors Anthony Breznican, Amy Ratcliffe and Rebecca Theodore-Vachon. The book will serve as "the definitive, filmmaker-endorsed guide" to the MCU timeline, with tantalizing new details for fans to discover.

Questions about how the MCU timeline works are only getting more important as the franchise marches on. The end of the Infinity Saga broke open the door on (a complicated version of) time travel; meanwhile, the next volume of the franchise, "The Multiverse Saga", is trying to tell a story that extends across alternate timelines with their own histories, plus a larger history of the entire Marvel multiverse, which we already know will be crucial to the culminating events of Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars.

That's all to say: the authors of The Marvel Cinematic Universe An Official Timeline are getting this book out just in the nick of time, before this whole situation gets a lot more complicated.

Find out more in the official synopsis for The Marvel Cinematic Universe An Official Timeline below:

ABOUT MARVEL STUDIOS THE MARVEL CINEMATIC UNIVERSE AN OFFICIAL TIMELINE

The definitive, filmmaker-endorsed guide to the lore, timelines, and characters of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Become a master of the Marvel Cinematic Universe! The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) is vast, incredibly varied, and richly complex. Different worlds, different timelines, countless characters. This is the guide to that universe. Created in close collaboration with Marvel Studios, it will answer the biggest questions: what happened, when, where, and why. Follow the entire story of the MCU from before the Big Bang to the Blip and beyond. Along the way, learn more about the evolution of the Iron Man armors, the hunt for the Infinity Stones, and the formation of the Multiverse. Want to know how many times aliens have invaded Earth, or the complete history of Cap's shield? Look no further! A treasured keepsake for any movie buff, filled with exclusive infographics, illuminating timelines, and amazing movie stills, this book will have pride of place on any MCU fan's shelf. © 2023 MARVEL

You can pre-order The Marvel Cinematic Universe An Official Timeline HERE. It will be released on September 5, 2023.