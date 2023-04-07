Marvel Teasing Comic-Con Event Like AvengersCon

Marvel is hinting at it's own event like Star Wars Celebration. The Popverse caught up with Marvel Comics editor-in-chief C.B. Cebulski to talk about the prospect of an official Marvel convention. He shared that they're already "testing the waters" on that. With the popularity of the company's characters, the idea of a dedicated convention seems like a slam dunk. If Marvel could find some way to work in real announcements about storylines and even some MCU news, the event would be a must-see for so many fans out there. As of right now, there's been no official announcement. But, that's not going to stop people from dreaming.

Cebulski said, "We would love to do a Marvel event or a Marvel Celebration or something like that. There's a lot of different ways we have to think about it, and different ways we can handle it."

"We've started events, the Marvel Insider events, and we've done some online X-Men and Deadpool celebrations. We're testing the waters. Will we get there hopefully someday? Yes, without a doubt," he continued. "Someday hopefully we'll see a Marvel convention or celebration dedicated to everything that we all love in the last 60 plus years of Marvel history. But right now? Can't say for sure."

How Does Ms. Marvel Factor Into The Marvel Convention Idea

Ms. Marvel's AvengerCon made quite the impact when it debuted on Disney+. The first episode of the series made people immediately clamor for the real thing. Last year, Marvel Studios head man Kevin Feige sounded only too happy to oblige. And why not? A day like Star Wars Celebration 2023's kickoff is the perfect proof of concept for the idea.

During the press conference for Ms. Marvel, someone asked if "AvengersCon could become a reality?", the Marvel Studios President had an insightful response for that one. "We were talking about that on the set," Feige explained to those in attendance. Production on the series occured during the middle of the pandemic, so it's been a good chunk of time since then. The desire for in-person events has not subsided despite the health situation outside remaining a factor.

"It was very cathartic for all of us to see that and we were shooting Spider-Man: No Way Home on the stage right next door, the scene with the three Spideys. The crew from that movie kept sneaking over to see [AvengersCon]. I think that might be fun to do sometime. Yes." Bisha K. Ali added, before sharing the existence of a draft of a pitch to make AvengersCon happen in real-life.

Would you attend a "real-life" AvengersCon?