Marvel Studios Might Launch AvengersCon Fan Gathering Event

Star Wars has Star Wars Celebration. DC Comics have DC FanDome. Marvel and Marvel Studios show up to San Diego Comic-Con and Disney's D23 Expo but they're yet to have such an event centered around their heroes and stories, unless you live in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Ms. Marvel will soon introduce AvengersCon to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, a Star Wars Celebration-like event where Avenger fans gather, dressed as their favorite heroes, surrounded by Marvel-themed set ups buying up Marvel-themed merch. if Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige gets his way, that might just be a real world event sooner than later.

During a press conference ahead of the Ms. Marvel premiere, the panel was asked if AvengersCon could become a real event. "We were talking about that on the set," Feige revealed. The production of Ms. Marvel took place during the pandemic so it had been a while since anybody had the opportunity to attend a comic convention. "It was very cathartic for all of us to see that and we were shooting Spider-Man: No Way Home on the stage right next door, the scene with the three Spideys. The crew from that movie kept sneaking over to see [AvengersCon]. I think that might be fun to do sometime. Yes."

In fact, so many people on the set of Ms. Marvel started hoping AvengersCon would become a reality that series writer Bisha K. Ali shared that a draft of a pitch to make AvengersCon real is something she has already worked on. Executive producer and co-director of Ms. Marvel episodes one and six shared his enthusiasm for the event and revealed the MCU's Spider-Man actor "Tom Holland came to see AvengersCon," before it was finished.

Star Wars Celebration recently wrapped up a four-day event where thousands of fans of the Disney-owned franchise gathered in Anaheim, California to do as the event's name describes; celebrate their fandom of Star Wars. Marvel Studios has a tendency to dominate the headlines and excitement out of San Diego Comic-Con each year when it attends but has yet to put on an entire convention. Maybe it's coming soon!

Would you attend an AvengersCon? Share your thoughts in the comment section! Ms. Marvel premieres June 8 on Disney+.