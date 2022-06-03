Marvel's Kevin Feige Says Ms. Marvel's AvengersCon Could Become Real

✖

Marvel Studios hasn't really made an appearance at a convention since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, and they have only showcased their upcoming projects during Disney investors calls, D23, or the Disney upfronts. Fans have been wondering if Marvel would ever launch something similar to Lucasfilm's Star Wars Celebration, and it seems that that's definitely a possibility. The studios upcoming Ms. Marvel series will feature a convention called AvengersCon and during the press conference for the series Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige and Head Writer Bisha K. Ali revealed that they have had talks about making it a real thing.

When asked if "AvengersCon could become a reality?", the Marvel Studios President had something interesting to say. "We were talking about that on the set," Feige told those in attendance at Ms. Marvel's press conference. Production on the series happened during the pandemic, so it had been a few years since anyone had the chance to attend an in-person convention.

"It was very cathartic for all of us to see that and we were shooting Spider-Man: No Way Home on the stage right next door, the scene with the three Spideys. The crew from that movie kept sneaking over to see [AvengersCon]. I think that might be fun to do sometime. Yes." Ali added, before revealing that there is a draft of a pitch to make AvengersCon real.

When Ms. Marvel hits Disney+, the series will showcase some very different powers for the character. Fans have been significantly upset over the change due to the uniqueness of the characters abilities. One of the co-creators of Kamala Khan recently defended the change and the reasoning for it. Ms. Marvel co-creator, Sana Amanat, spoke with Entertainment Weekly and revealed why the series needed to change her abilities.

"Obviously, so much of the show is an adaptation, and we thought it was important to make sure that her powers are linking to larger stories in the Marvel universe. We wanted to make sure there is a little bit more story to tell after this series," Amanat began. "Obviously, she goes into The Marvels. The powers do look different, which is very controversial. I know people are like, "How dare you change the powers!" I know people are upset about it, but as someone who's probably one of the closest people to this character from the inception, and having spoken to Willow about this as well, I think Willow and I have always felt that this made sense. This was the right move because there are bigger stories to tell."

Here's how Disney+ describes the series: "Marvel Studios' "Ms. Marvel" is a new, original series that introduces Kamala Khan, a Muslim American teenager growing up in Jersey City. An avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, Kamala is a Super Hero mega fan with an oversized imagination—particularly when it comes to Captain Marvel. Yet Kamala feels like she doesn't fit in at school and sometimes even at home—that is, until she gets super powers like the heroes she's always looked up to. Life gets better with super powers, right?"

Ms. Marvel is being directed by executive producers Adil El Arbi & Bilall Fallah, Meera Menon, and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, with executive producer Bisha K. Ali serving as head writer. The series stars Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel, Matt Lintz as Bruno Carrelli, Yasmeen Fletcher as Nakia Bahadir, Rish Shah as Kansan, Zenobia Shroff as Muneeba Khan, Mohamed Kapur as Yusuf Khan, Laurel Marsden as Zoe Zimmer and Aramis Knight as Kareem aka Red Dagger. Ms. Marvel will premiere exclusively on Disney+ on June 8, 2022!

