The final trailer for Avengers: Doomsday has landed, building anticipation for the upcoming MCU release. The first part of the Multiverse Saga’s two-part finale is nearly upon us, with its December 18 release now mere weeks away. The movie is set to tie up various loose ends regarding the MCU’s Multiverse story, bringing together a staggering number of Marvel heroes from multiple comic book movie universes on the big screen to battle the all-new threat posed by Doctor Doom. As well as the return of Steve Rogers, the movie’s marketing has established Thor as one of its primary heroes. Now, in addition to having him serve as a leader of the MCU’s heroes, Avengers: Doomsday seems to be giving Thor a huge power upgrade, as evidenced by the final trailer.

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An earlier teaser trailer for Doomsday featuring Thor hinted that the upcoming movie would prove his greatest challenge yet, and the release of the final stage of the film’s marketing seems to confirm it. As previously glimpsed in other promotional material, the final trailer showed Thor at the center of a yellow lightning storm, which seems to indicate he will be given a major power upgrade by the Odin Force, which is one of his most powerful forms in the comics. While the trailer naturally keeps any specific details of changes to Thor’s powers back, the founding Avenger can be seen seemingly wielding greater powers than MCU fans have ever seen from him on the big screen.

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What We Know About Thor’s Doomsday Story & What Might Come Next For The Hero

As Chris Hemsworth has previously addressed Thor’s MCU future, it’s difficult to say exactly where the Multiverse Saga’s ending will leave the God of Thunder and his MCU story. However, one thing that seems to be clear from the final Doomsday trailer is that the upcoming movie isn’t likely to be the end. After showing Thor being easily repelled by Doom while using his familiar powers, the trailer later gives fans a glimpse of what appears to be a huge Thor upgrade. Eagle-eyed Marvel fans have already identified this as potentially the MCU giving Thor access to the Odin Force, so the power boost seems likely to be a key part of Thor’s story in Avengers: Doomsday.

However, the trailer’s final moments hint at what might come next for Thor, and it’s not a development anyone expected. A brief exchange between Thor and Steve Rogers reveals that Rogers will continue to use Mjolnir, with the pair then flying off together. As the scene’s place in the movie is impossible to place at this time, it’s also plausible that it could simply show Thor and Steve reconnecting before the movie’s action gets underway. That said, there appears to be a lack of direct urgency to their exchange, which perhaps hints that the scene might well take place at the end of Doomsday, setting up the duo’s involvement in Avengers: Secret Wars.

Should the latter be true, it seems a relatively safe bet that their departure could be to round up reinforcements ahead of the final chapter of the MCU’s Multiverse Saga. As Avengers stars missing from Doomsday are thought likely to return for Secret Wars, this notion seems particularly plausible, as it would feature the MCU’s longest-standing Avengers setting out to corral more heroes to protect the Multiverse. However, with the sheer amount of unknown elements regarding Doomsday‘s plot, it’s genuinely impossible to truly fathom what comes next for Thor, even in light of his apparent upgrade in the upcoming Marvel movie.

What do you think about the final Avengers: Doomsday trailer? Let us know in the comments below!