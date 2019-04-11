Is Marvel Setting Up the Infinity Watch After ‘Avengers: Endgame?’

In less than three weeks, Avengers: Endgame will make its way to theaters, likely changing the very fabric that holds the Marvel Cinematic Universe together. If the Avengers are able to reverse the events of Avengers: Infinity War, the group of heroes will likely do whatever it takes to ensure something of this magnitude never happens across the universe ever again — but what does that all entail? Should the good guys be able to reverse Thanos’ (Josh Brolin) snap its subsequent decimation, one would think they’ll set up something akin to Marvel Comics’ Infinity Watch.

As we talk through this, let’s take a step back to the Marvel world of the early 1990s as Jim Starlin’s cosmic epic in the Infinity Gauntlet — the one comic title that provided the most inspiration for Infinity War and Endgame. When the heroes of the Marvel Comics manage to wrestle the Gauntlet away from Thanos and Nebula — yes, you read that right — they split the six Infinity Gems amongst six heroes to safeguard from anyone ever assembling the full Gauntlet ever again. In the comics, the Infinity Watch was led by Adam Warlock — a character yet to be introduced — and consisted of virtually all cosmic characters.

Suffice to say, that’s something that seems easy enough to adapt to the silver screen. While we’re not suggesting they’ll go the length of making an Infinity Watch film or property of that nature, it makes reasonable sense that should the Infinity Stones still exist in a post-Endgame world, there will be some form of a group looking after them protecting them from Thanos 2.0.

With the end of the road likely coming up for most of the original Avengers, at least in a traditional sense, the MCU’s Infinity Watch would likely be made up of the likes of Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman), and perhaps one or two members of the Guardians of the Galaxy. Of course, a live-action Infinity Watch is totally dependent on the Stones still existing and not being destroyed during the events of Avengers: Endgame.

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters April 26th.

