How Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Could Set Up Adam Warlock Debut With Secret Gamora Reveal

We know that at some point over the next two years, Adam Warlock will be coming to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Black Mirror star Will Poulter has been cast as the character and Guardians helmer James Gunn has even officially welcomed the actor to the franchise. We’ve yet to find out exactly when the character will debut but as some fans have started to speculate, the character could be bringing in his evil alter ego as well, all because of an Easter egg MacGuffin.

You see, according to the Marvel Studios Visual Dictionary, the sword Gamora has been entrusted with is called Godslayer, not as an homage to Gorr, but because it is thought strong enough to murder an Asgardian.

Fortunately enough for those stuck on continuity, there also happens to a Godslayer in the Marvel Comics source material — and it directly has to deal with Adam Warlock. Well, not Warlock himself, per se…but Warlock’s evil opposite Magus. One of Gamora’s favorite weapons, the Deadliest Woman in the Galaxy was gifted it by her father for one sole purpose: to use it to slaughter Magus.

Now, this is a pretty loose connection between the two but, at the very least, there is the connection.

Conveniently enough, Warlock happens to be coming to Square Enix’s Guardians of the Galaxy game as a “key” character.

“We certainly did our homework, and we certainly immersed ourselves in the lore of the comics, and we read tons of stuff and everything,” said Mary DeMarle, Senior Narrative Director on Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, when ComicBook.com previously asked about references, Easter eggs, and canon in the title. “And then we created our own universe, our own story within our universe, and so then we had to start filling it up with stuff. So sometimes we fill it up with Easter eggs like the Dazzler poster, and sometimes we put a little more significance into it.”

The first two Guardians of the Galaxy movies are now streaming on Disney+ while Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is due to hit theaters May 5, 2023. I Am Groot and the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special have yet to receive release dates.

