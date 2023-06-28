Marvel's Anthony Mackie Reacts to Jonathan Majors Allegations

Captain America: Brave New World star Anthony Mackie offered his take on the Jonathan Majors situation. During an interview for Twisted Metal, the Marvel actor told Inverse that he's willing to let the process play out. Mackie argued that the United States was found upon the idea of "everyone is innocent until proven guilty." So, there's that sentiment floating there too. As of now, we have no news if Jonathan Majors will be involved with the MCU going forward after Loki Season 2. But, even if he's completely cleared, it's clear this will be a discussion among fans for a while now. Check out what he had to say down below.

"We're a country that was built on 'everyone is innocent until proven guilty,'" he says. "That's one of the staples of this country. Nothing has been proven about this dude. Nothing. So everyone is innocent until proven guilty. That's all I can say. It's crazy where we are as a society. But as a country, everyone is innocent until proven guilty."

Jonathan Majors' Representation Argues His Innocence

"Jonathan Majors is completely innocent and is provably the victim of an altercation with a woman he knows," Priya Chaudhry wrote in a previous statement. "We are quickly gathering and presenting evidence to the District Attorney with the expectation that all charges will be dropped imminently."

"All the evidence proves that Mr. Majors is entirely innocent and did not assault her whatsoever," Chaudhry added. "Unfortunately, this incident came about because this woman was having an emotional crisis, for which she was taken to a hospital yesterday. The NYPD is required to make an arrest in these situations, and this is the only reason Mr. Majors was arrested. We expect these charges to be dropped soon."

Marvel Studios Put Jonathan Majors at The Forefront of Their Plans

Marvel has taken a huge step in handing the keys to The Multiverse Saga to Jonathan Majors. On The Ringer's Big Picture Podcast, Joanna Robinson said that the studio was so impressed with the Kang actor in Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania and Loki that they shifted their plans for the future.

"We know this is a huge problem for them that they are facing and grappling with right now. And what's unprecedented in this for Marvel is, I would argue they have never hung so much of a franchise on one actor as they tried to hang it on Jonathan Majors after his Loki performance and his Ant-Man: Quantumania performance," Robinson mused.

"I would argue more than Downey as Iron Man, more than Brolin as Thanos, that hanging everything on this guy is then going to pop up in all of their properties leading up to something called The Kang Dynasty has put them in a very unusual position," she also mentioned. "They don't usually hang this much on one person in the way that they did here. And that has but hem in the bind. We do not know what they are going to do. I've heard conflicting stories that they are going to replace him, they're not even considering replacing him, etc. etc. But it's just one more thing."

