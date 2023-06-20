Marvel Star Jonathan Majors Trial Date Announced, Court Appearance

Marvel actor Jonathan Majors has had his trial date announced in New York criminal court. He will appear on August 3rd as the Kang the Conqueror actor has been charged with assault and harassment. Majors appeared in New York criminal court today in connection with those charges according to The Hollywood Reporter. Back on March 25, the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania star was arrested in New York City after a reported assault of a 30-year-old woman. She told police that she had sustained minor injury to her head and neck area. Majors' criminal defense lawyer's name is Priya Chaudhry and she's arguing that her client has done nothing wrong. The attorney also argues that the actor called 911 out of concern for her mental health.

As it stands, the situation with the actor remains up in the air. Marvel pulled his name and likeness from all Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania promotional materials. Fans were surprised to see the fan-favorite absent from the Loki Season 2 trailers too. (Especially considering the pair of Quantumania post-credit stingers.)

Jonathan Majors' Attorney's Statement on This Case

"Jonathan Majors is completely innocent and is provably the victim of an altercation with a woman he knows," Priya Chaudhry previously said in a statement. "We are quickly gathering and presenting evidence to the District Attorney with the expectation that all charges will be dropped imminently."

"All the evidence proves that Mr. Majors is entirely innocent and did not assault her whatsoever," Chaudhry continued. "Unfortunately, this incident came about because this woman was having an emotional crisis, for which she was taken to a hospital yesterday. The NYPD is required to make an arrest in these situations, and this is the only reason Mr. Majors was arrested. We expect these charges to be dropped soon."

Marvel Betting Big on Jonathan Majors After Recent Performances

(Photo: Marvel Studios)

Industry insiders argue that Marvel hasn't bet this big on one player before. The Ringer's Joanna Robinson explained on The Big Picture podcast recently. After Loki and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania the choice was clear.

"We know this is a huge problem for them that they are facing and grappling with right now. And what's unprecedented in this for Marvel is, I would argue they have never hung so much of a franchise on one actor as they tried to hang it on Jonathan Majors after his Loki performance and his Ant-Man: Quantumania performance," Robinson began.

"I would argue more than Downey as Iron Man, more than Brolin as Thanos, that hanging everything on this guy is then going to pop up in all of their properties leading up to something called The Kang Dynasty has put them in a very unusual position," she added. "They don't usually hang this much on one person in the way that they did here. And that has but hem in the bind. We do not know what they are going to do. I've heard conflicting stories that they are going to replace him, they're not even considering replacing him, etc. etc. But it's just one more thing."

