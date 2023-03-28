Jonathan Majors' Kang Confirmed to Appear in Loki Season 2

While most may have expected Jonathan Majors' to appear in the second season of Loki given a post-credits scene tagged to the end of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, a new trade report says the actor is definitively appearing in the sophomore outing of the Tom Hiddleston-starring show. Tacked onto a larger report about the departure of Victoria Alonso, Variety says Majors is appearing in the series, which is due out later this year.

Considering recent developments, however, Majors' status in the series—and with Marvel as a whole—has now been thrust into uncertainty after the actor was arrested on assault charges over the weekend. Despite a slew of charges ranging from assault in the third degree to aggravated harassment, Majors' attorney says there's evidence that will exonerate him.

"Jonathan Majors is completely innocent and is provably the victim of an altercation with a woman he knows," criminal defense lawyer Priya Chaudhry said in a statement (via Variety). "We are quickly gathering and presenting evidence to the District Attorney with the expectation that all charges will be dropped imminently."

"All the evidence proves that Mr. Majors is entirely innocent and did not assault her whatsoever," Chaudhry added. "Unfortunately, this incident came about because this woman was having an emotional crisis, for which she was taken to a hospital yesterday. The NYPD is required to make an arrest in these situations, and this is the only reason Mr. Majors was arrested. We expect these charges to be dropped soon."

When does Season 2 of Loki premiere?

Season 2 of Loki will premiere on Disney+ this summer.

