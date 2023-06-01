Marvel's Julia Louis-Dreyfus Is Still Stunned by How Much of the MCU Is CGI

Marvel Studios is pretty busy with developing their Phase 5 slate, and they have already released two major projects like Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. But now their focus appears to be on the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and that just so happens to involve their upcoming Thunderbolts movie. Julia Louis-Dreyfus is set to reprise her role as Val in the film, but the actress is already looking back on shooting the previous MCU projects she appeared in. While appearing on the latest installment of First We Feast's Hot Ones, Louis-Dreyfus revealed that she's still stunned by how much CGI Marvel Studios uses.

"This and the reason are that if you've seen Wakanda Forever, the scene that I'm in is meant to be on a bridge in Boston, and that is the bridge," Louis-Dreyfus revealed. "And you can see how much green screen is everywhere. It's all CGI. I watched the entire thing and thought, "God, this is incredible'. I mean, we were just on the pavement in the middle of Atlanta."

Julia Louis-Dreyfus' Most Recent Marvel Appearance Was Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

After the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, it has been apparent that Val (Louis-Dreyfus) has been operating behind-the scenes of the MCU for quite some time. Wakanda Forever director Ryan Coogler recently confirmed that the character was actually in the scripts for the Black Panther sequel from the earliest drafts.

"Yeah. But it was a combination," Coogler explained to The New York Times. "Val [the C.I.A. director, played by Julia Louis-Dreyfus] was much more active. It was basically a three-way conflict between Wakanda, the U.S. and Talokan. But it was all mostly from the child's perspective."

"Yeah, nobody was shoehorned in or asked to be put into the movie or anything like that. Actually, in this version, [Louis-Dreyfus's role] was pared back in order to make space for dealing with T'Challa's death. And we had Val in there before she even appeared in any of the other movies, before "Black Widow" and [the series] "Falcon and the Winter Soldier." People assume that we were told to put her in, but she was there from the beginning."

What is the Next Marvel Studios Movie Julia Louis-Dreyfus Will Appear In?

"I actually can, I'm going to be in Thunderbolts. Yeah, good guys are doing bad or bad guys are doing good," Louis-Dreyfus recently revealed before refuting the notion that her character is a strictly 'bad guy,'. "I think she straddles the line between good and bad. I think it's a bit of both. I think it's a little bit unclear. It's really unclear to me."

What do you think about Julia Louis-Dreyfus' comments about Marvel's CGI? Let us know in the comments below or by hitting up our writer @NateBrail on Twitter!