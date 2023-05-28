Fast X and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Dominate Box Office in Race to $1 Billion

With the midway point of 2023 approaching, only one movie this year has reached the prestigious $1 billion mark. The Super Mario Bros. Movie has easily been the biggest box office hit of 2023 so far, but a couple of blockbusters are trying to join the club. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and Fast X are both enjoying great runs at the global box office, and both have a shot at hitting a billion before their time on the big screen is over. That said, it will definitely be a challenge.

This weekend, as The Little Mermaid took the top spot at the box office, Fast X sped past the $500 million mark globally. The film hasn't been the biggest hit here in North America, but its international box office has been massive. Fast X is halfway to $1 billion after two weeks.

A little further ahead is Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. The Marvel Studios film has been one of the MCU's best in terms of holding steady from week-to-week. Great critical reception and strong word-of-mouth have helped James Gunn's trilogy-ender stick around as one of the top box office earners more than a month after its debut.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has passed $730 million globally, leaving just $270 million more to go to reach $1 billion. At this point, nearly a month into its run, it's going to be tough to see Guardians 3 getting over the hump. Still, after the disappointing returns from Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, the steady and stellar performance of Guardians is certainly seen as a big win for Marvel.

When you factor in Disney's The Little Mermaid, there are currently three films in theaters that have a chance at making $1 billion (as well as The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which already hit the mark). The Little Mermaid may have the best shot of the three at actually crossing the finish line, but the others can't be counted out just yet.

Which of these new movies do you think has the best box office total when all is said and done? Let us know in the comments!