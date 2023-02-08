The Marvel Cinematic Universe is shrouded in secrecy. It's a lesson learned by notoriously loose-lipped Marvel stars Tom Holland and Mark Ruffalo, who have accidentally spoiled their movies in interviews and on social media. So it's surprising that Marvel boss Kevin Feige almost let slip a big spoiler live at Monday's world premiere of Marvel Studios' Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. The official start of the MCU's Phase 5 and the next chapter of the Multiverse Saga, the Ant-Man threequel introduces the time master Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors), a variant version of He Who Remains — the other Marvel character played by Majors in the first season finale of Loki.

In a live-streamed interview with Marvel.com on the Ant-Man red carpet, the spoiler-averse Marvel chief caught himself before giving away a "big spoiler" while discussing Majors' multiple roles in Loki and Quantumania:

"We were casting that role for both Loki, He Who Remains, and Quantumania," Feige said of Majors. "And obviously, he shot He Who Remains first, and then [Ant-Man]. But you can see already, if viewers who saw him in Loki, saw him in the trailer for Quantumania, he is such a versatile actor, he's getting a lot of great acclaim in numerous movies coming out around this time. And we've already—"

Then Feige, realizing he nearly revealed something, paused. "I almost gave you a big spoiler," he said. "But we've got lots of plans ahead for him in a great way." Watch the moment at 0:55 below.

Feige's comments strongly suggest that Majors has already filmed future scenes as Kang or another multiversal variant, potentially in the upcoming Loki season 2. The sophomore season wrapped filming in late 2022 and is slated to premiere this summer on Disney+.

The first season finale ended on a cliffhanger where — spoilers — Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) unwittingly unleashed the Multiverse, only for the un-pruned Loki (Tom Hiddleston) to find himself in a timeline under the rule of Kang the Conqueror.

Majors will reprise his role as Kang in the two-part finale of the Multiverse Saga, titled Avengers: The Kang Dynasty (in theaters May 2nd, 2025) and Avengers: Secret Wars (May 1st, 2026). In Quantumania, it's said the self-professed master of time has the power to "rewrite existence and shatter timelines," making him the most powerful villain in the infinite Multiverse.

In a recent featurette released by Marvel, Feige said of the Multiverse Saga's big bad, "Kang the Conqueror is the new iconic villain in the MCU. Kang is an infinite number of different personas, and you need an actor to be able to pull that off. And that is Jonathan Majors."

Starring Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas, Michelle Pfeiffer, Kathryn Newton, William Jackson Harper, Katy O'Brian, David Dastmalchian, Bill Murray, and Jonathan Majors, Marvel Studios' Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania opens only in theaters February 17th.